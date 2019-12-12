Athletic competition has long been recognized as a youth character builder in the areas of perseverance, goal setting, teamwork and sportsmanship.
It was when smaller, younger children had a tough time keeping up with their older and larger counterparts that an Oregon Elks lodge exalted ruler came up with the idea of a free-throw basketball competition that helped level the playing field for all involved.
That was in 1946. Since then the Elks Hoop Shoot evolved into a national competition for children in three age groups, between 8 and 13 years old, starting at the local level and progressing to districts, regionals, states and the championship finals at the Elks' national headquarters in Chicago.
The Elks National Hoop Shoot competition started in 1972 for boys and 1974 for girls. It has grown to become the largest non-commercial, co-educational series of sports tournaments in the nation, involving children from all 50 states. All levels of competition are fee-free, and if a child wins at the local level, the travel expenses to further competitions are paid for through the local lodges' affiliation to the Elks National Foundation – an offshoot support group created in 1928 to help young children develop lifelong skills, send older children to college, meet the needs of veterans, and help improve the quality of life in local communities.
Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 hosted its version of the Hoop Shoot on Dec. 3 at the Brigantine Community Center. Despite a late start in getting this year's competition organized, more than 20 children participated, which represented an exceptional turnout according to Brigantine Elks Past Exalted Ruler Dave Biggins.
Much of the credit for that success goes to first-year Hoop Shoot committee chairman Phil Amplo. While only a member of the Brigantine Elks Lodge for about three months, Amplo has a career's worth of experience as physical education teacher, football, hockey and lacrosse coach at the Allen-Stevenson School in Manhattan.
“I just retired in June, and although we've had a house here (in Brigantine) for 10 years, we only moved here full time recently,” said Amplo. “Considering we only started putting this (Hoop Shoot) together about a month ago, we consider it a success. And as more baby boomers like myself start to retire, hopefully we'll get a few more volunteers to help with it moving forward.”
In year's past, the Elks Hoop Shoot was held in the local school gymnasium, but organizers had to call an audible and move it to the Community Center this year, which worked out fine.
“Jim (Mogan) and Nick (Manera) of the Community Center helped us get it all set up on short notice,” said Amplo. “And going forward, since I'll probably be doing this for the next few years, I'll try to coordinate it with the school earlier in the summer and have a date ready by early fall.
“This event is a giveback to the community children,” Amplo added. “There's no fee to enter, and each step along the way, if a kid makes it to the next level, the ENF pays for their transportation and lodging. It all comes out of the ENF budget umbrella.”
This year's Brigantine winners included Jace Talaez in the boys 8-9 group, Kameron Street in the boys 10-11 group, and Jaklil Taylor in the boys 12-13 group. Samanta Schulte took top honors among the 10-11 girls, and Ella Feehan won the 12-13 girls. There were no contestants in the 8-9 girls group.
Local winners move on to districts, and district winners qualify for the state Hoop Shoot tournament at South Plainfield High School on Feb. 9. Those winners advance to the Region 5 Championship – which encompasses the states of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania – on March 21 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. All regional winners throughout the country make it to the National Finals in Chicago on April 18.
Each year the names of the six national age-group champions are inscribed on a plaque in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. The national-championship plaque is named after Frank Hise, the Corvallis, Oregon founder of the original Hoop Shoot tournament.
Learn more about the Hoop Shoot through Elks.org/HoopShoot.
