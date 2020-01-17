- Ok, I get it. Nobody wants to think about estate planning because, quite frankly, nobody wants to think about their own death. While I understand you might feel that way, the thought of not preparing for when you’re gone is much worse. Because nobody likes to think about it, there is a tendency to want to rush through it as fast as possible. You might even use an online program that only asks a few questions, and then you’re done. Unless you have a very simple estate and perhaps a single beneficiary, I would caution you on the path of least resistance. The reality is that estate planning can sometimes become complicated. While there are an awful lot of things to consider in your estate plan, today I thought we would focus on a few that I’ve had to consider in my own estate plan, which may apply to you as well.
1. What documents do I need?
A. You need the basics, such as a will, which helps to pass along your “stuff” and nonretirement assets. Retirement accounts and life insurance pass by way of a named beneficiary so they don’t go through your will. If you change your will, it does not change your beneficiaries on retirement and insurance policies.
B. You may also need a power of attorney (POA). A POA allows someone else to act on your behalf when you are unable to do it for yourself. A POA can be limited in scope or broad based.
C. An advanced directive or a POLST (Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment) is different from a POA in that it communicates your wishes regarding end of life decisions such as being kept alive by artificial means etc.
D. Trusts can also be necessary for a variety of reasons including minor beneficiaries, disabled children, irresponsible beneficiaries or creditor issues. One of the best benefits of a trust in my opinion is that assets in a trust are both not subject to probate, and they provide privacy. Assets in a trust are not a public record as with a will. Next week’s article will go deeper into trust advantages and provisions.
2. Who will be my executor/trustee?
A. As I’ve mentioned before, this is where many retirement plans grind to a halt. People have a very hard time trying to decide who should be the person to handle matters and distribute your estate. Let me start off by saying stop worrying about hurting people’s feelings. I know what you’re thinking, if I pick one child, I’m afraid the others will be mad at me for not entrusting them with the duties. First, this is a job nobody really wants, so by not picking other family members you are doing them a favor, trust me.
B. Ideally, that person is someone who lives close by as opposed to across the country since they may need to be handling some of the matters locally but understand that it is not entirely necessary as it could be done from most anywhere.
C. The person you pick has to carry out your wishes without regard to family politics, etc. It’s easy to get caught up in family drama when someone passes and not having a stronger independent personality handling matters can make the process longer and potentially more painful/expensive than it needs to be.
D. For obvious reasons, the person should be younger and healthier than you, as you want to choose someone who should in theory live longer than you.
3. Disposition of you assets
A. Who gets what? This can be another sticking point for some people because, again they want to be “fair” to all beneficiaries. In a perfect world, these issues would be discussed before your death. Having these conversation during your lifetime helps everyone be on the same page and avoids the questions of “why?” when you are no longer here to answer them.
B. The house. The big question is always who gets the house? Well, I can only tell you from my experience that nobody actually wants the house. Right now you’re shaking your head saying, that’s not true. I can assure you it is. If it isn’t then they either can’t afford it (remember they would have to buy everyone else out), or they want it for “free” because they feel entitled to it and don’t think they should have to buy it from their siblings. If you want to ensure a fight between your kids, leave your house to multiple beneficiaries. It is sure to start a battle. Direct them to sell the house instead and split the money. If they want a shore home that bad, they can buy their own with the money or the house you lived in from the siblings, but it must be sold as it would be to any other stranger.
As you can see, there is an awful lot to think about when it comes to estate planning. Next week I want to look deeper into what you might want to go into your trust and some of the things I used in my own in order to ensure my wishes are fulfilled after I’m gone.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation.
