Events at the Brigantine library branch

A variety of events and activities are planned at the Brigantine branch of the Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. South. The library's normal hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The library lists these things on the schedule:

COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF

Atlantic County Library System branch in Brigantine invites people of all ages to stop by anytime Jan. 2 through March 30 during regular library hours to color their stress away.

JOIN THE JIGSAW PUZZLERS

The library branch in Brigantine invites all ages to work on jigsaw puzzles Jan. 2 through March 30 during regular branch hours. It is a great way to sharpen your mind and de-stress at the same time.

STORIES, STAY AND PLAY

The Brigantine branch will host a weekly storytime for ages 1½ to 3 years old 10:30 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 4 through March 29. Support your child’s early literacy skills by joining Miss Bonnie and her crew to hear stories, sing songs and make a quick craft. Stay and play in the Brigantine branch kids’ room afterwards. Siblings welcome.

CRAFTERNOON

The library will hold a crafternoon event for all ages 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Registration for the free program is requested. A variety of wooden clocks with a photo insert (not a clock) are available to be painted.

BOOK DISCUSSION

A monthly book club for adults will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. Join the group for lively and engaging conversations. Call the library branch at 609-266-0110 for selected titles.

DO-IT-YOURSELF SNOWMAN

The library will hold a kids’ craft event 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. The free program is open to children ages 5-12, and registration is requested. Paint and decorate a wooden snowman with your own style. Crafting can get messy, please dress appropriately.

CHAIR YOGA

Chair yoga will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. Registration is required. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair or standing using a chair for support. The free program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.

SCRABBLE AND SCONES

Adults can come out for Scrabble and Scones, a monthly program 6:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 20. Registration is requested. Enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers. Please advise library staff of any food allergies.

TANGRAM FAMILY FUN

The library will host a Tangram Family Fun afternoon for all ages 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Registration for the free program is requested. Listen to stories involving tangrams then make your own tangrams and puzzles. A tangram is a puzzle consisting of seven flat shapes called tans that are put together to form other shapes. The objective of the puzzle is to form a specific shape (given only an outline or silhouette) using all seven pieces, which may not overlap.

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.