Events at the Brigantine library branch

A variety of events and activities are planned at the Brigantine branch of the Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. South. The library's normal hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The library lists these things on the schedule:
COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF
Atlantic County Library System branch in Brigantine invites people of all ages to stop by anytime Jan. 2 through March 30 during regular library hours to color their stress away.
JOIN THE JIGSAW PUZZLERS
The library branch in Brigantine invites all ages to work on jigsaw puzzles Jan. 2 through March 30 during regular branch hours. It is a great way to sharpen your mind and de-stress at the same time.
STORIES, STAY AND PLAY
The Brigantine branch will host a weekly storytime for ages 1½ to 3 years old 10:30 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 4 through March 29. Support your child’s early literacy skills by joining Miss Bonnie and her crew to hear stories, sing songs and make a quick craft. Stay and play in the Brigantine branch kids’ room afterwards. Siblings welcome.
CRAFTERNOON
The library will hold a crafternoon event for all ages 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Registration for the free program is requested. A variety of wooden clocks with a photo insert (not a clock) are available to be painted.
BOOK DISCUSSION
A monthly book club for adults will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. Join the group for lively and engaging conversations. Call the library branch at 609-266-0110 for selected titles.
DO-IT-YOURSELF SNOWMAN
The library will hold a kids’ craft event 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. The free program is open to children ages 5-12, and registration is requested. Paint and decorate a wooden snowman with your own style. Crafting can get messy, please dress appropriately.
CHAIR YOGA
Chair yoga will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. Registration is required. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair or standing using a chair for support. The free program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
SCRABBLE AND SCONES
Adults can come out for Scrabble and Scones, a monthly program 6:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 20. Registration is requested. Enjoy a cup of tea and tasty scones while playing Scrabble with fellow word lovers. Please advise library staff of any food allergies.
TANGRAM FAMILY FUN
The library will host a Tangram Family Fun afternoon for all ages 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Registration for the free program is requested. Listen to stories involving tangrams then make your own tangrams and puzzles. A tangram is a puzzle consisting of seven flat shapes called tans that are put together to form other shapes. The objective of the puzzle is to form a specific shape (given only an outline or silhouette) using all seven pieces, which may not overlap.