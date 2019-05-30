4-Ever Young Senior Social Gathering

If you are 60 years or older, come to St. Philip Hall on Wednesday, June 12th from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and enjoy a complimentary barbecue. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs and music by Bob Kerns from ‘Brigantine Unplugged’. This event is free and non-denominational, but an RSVP by June 7th is requested. Call Eileen at 609-948-5098 and, at the beep, leave your name and total number of attendees.
June Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in June is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.