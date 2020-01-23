MARGATE — Enjoy an afternoon of nostalgic music with the Everly Brothers Experience when the Zmed Brothers take center stage 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Stockton Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway Township.
With a collection of hit songs including, “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do is Dream,” and “Cathy’s Clown” topping the charts, the Everly Brothers sold more than 60 million records worldwide and garnered 30 Billboard Top 100 singles throughout their career.
They are also known to have influenced the music of The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, Neil Young and more.
The Zmed Brothers will take audience members on a stroll down memory lane sharing these unforgettable favorite songs during the matinee performance.
Tickets are $20 for JFS Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust survivors, and $25 for nonmembers. (Tickets are regularly $33 per person).
Also in February, the JFS Village by the Shore will offer the following events: Memory Café 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Downbeach Deli in Margate; Memoir Workshop 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the JCC in Margate; Coffee Klatch 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at the JCC in Margate; and Lunch Around Town noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City.
For more information or to RSVP for any of the February programs or to purchase tickets to the Everly Brothers Experience, contact Tina Serota at 609-822-1109 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org.
