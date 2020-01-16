Richard Monastra combines a nearly 40-year teaching career with a passion for movies in a film-study series that recently resumed at the Brigantine Community Center.
“Film has always been an advocacy of mine since I was a child,” said Monastra, who taught history and economics on the college and high-school levels, the latter at Interboro (Pa.) High School from 1972 to 1985, and at Buena Regional High School from 1986 until his retirement in 2010. “I remember my uncle took me to see my first film – Robert Taylor in (1953's) 'Knights of the Round Table'.”
During his teaching career, Monastra began using historically relevant films as a tool to help kindle more of an interest and understanding of certain events in his students. The technique was so successful that he transferred the concept to a community-education series in his hometown in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and later to Brigantine, where he and his wife own a vacation home.
The six-week Brigantine series kicked off its fifth year Jan. 8 with some of the best-known works of Woody Allen, who is among the most prolific producers and insightful personalities in cinematic history. Allen has credentials as either a writer, director or actor — and sometimes all three in the same production — in more than 50 films from 1965 to the present, each one containing a quirky, comical twist that has become his trademark. His cumulative work has been nominated for Academy Awards a record 21 times in the categories of acting, directing or writing.
The first film in the latest Brigantine series was “Radio Days,” which was released in 1986 and focused on the phenomenon of how radio shaped the lives of Americans before the days of television. It was set in late 1930s, early '40s New York City — Allen's hometown and the setting for several of his flicks — and is billed as being autobiographical in nature. Allen narrates the film through the eyes of a child intended to represent his younger self.
“Allen is just in love with that city, and every New York City landmark that you can mention is in that film,” Monastra said.
Monastra points out that many of Allen's films have a didactic quality to them — meaning they contain educational components or observations that tend to apply broadly across society's spectrum.
“He also uses a technique called bi-parallelism, in which three or four stories are ongoing at the same time,” Monastra said. “You'll notice in this film many generations living under the same roof, which is almost unheard of today but not uncommon at all in America back then.”
Real people and events often crop up in Allen's films, but in parodied ways. Bill Stern was a Hall of Fame sportscaster who is worked into the “Radio Days” script as sportscaster Bill Kern. The actual panic that Orson Welles created during his 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio dramatization of Earth's invasion by Martians is part of the film too, only in a hilariously skewered manner.
Allen is also a filmmaker who is well known for employing much of the same personnel from movie to movie. He tops his own list by having acted in 29 of his own films, and two others — Mia Farrow and Diane Keaton — combine for 21 acting roles in Allen films, but only appear together in “Radio Days.” Another regular was the recently deceased Danny Aiello, who played a hoodlum in “Radio Days.”
Other Woody Allen films that are slated to be part of the current series include “The Front,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Manhattan,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and “Hannah and Her Sisters.”
Past educational film-study series that Monastra has conducted in Brigantine include one on the collective works of renowned British film producer-director Alfred Hitchcock, and another called “History Alive Through Film.” The latter series focused on films that are dramatized versions of actual events — such as “Eight Men Out,” about the Chicago White Sox World Series scandal of 1919; “Inherit the Wind,” on what became known as the Scopes Monkey Trial or science-versus-religion trial of 1925; “Cinderella Man,” on former world heavyweight boxing champion James J. Braddock; “Amelia” on aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart; and several others.
For more information, visit the Brigantine Community Center at 265 42nd St. or call 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
