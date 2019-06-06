Farmers Market brings beautiful array of flowers and produce

Flowers have a way of bringing life and beauty to our surroundings. We feel pleasure in seeing the many varieties, colors and scents. Produce keeps us healthy and a variety of vegetables bring us a variety of necessary vitamins and enjoyable meals. The Farmers Market is blessed to have so many talented farmers who bring local, high-quality flowers and produce to the Farmers Market.
Sprout and Thicket Flower Farm displayed huge colorful bouquets bursting with peonies, ranunculus, anemones and snapdragons.
Levari Farm owner Dominic was selling fresh cut sunflowers, peonies and will soon have gladiolas and zinnias.
The Spotlight on Community, Brigantine Garden Club, had a large display placard outlining all that they do. President Patrizia Violente explained many of the activities which include planting and tending flower beds, awards presented to community businesses, community property awards and the Colossal Tomato Contest coming in July. The club generously gave out canna bulbs and tulip bulbs and had an educational worm farm on display.
Nearby ,children enjoyed painting rocks that they could then take home with them.
Monteleone Farms had large, luscious, ruby-red, fresh Jersey-grown strawberries, large perfect tomatoes, Boston romaine, peas, sweet potatoes and shallots.
Helen and Maury Sheets, of Woodland Produce, had Boston bibb, radishes, onions and zucchini, and will have English peas next week.
Julia, at Potato Homestead, had dill, parsley, turnips, kohlrabi and beet leaves.
Peplowski Fruit Farm had squash and many tomato, pepper and parsley plants ready to be planted in your garden.
Giordino’s/Pineybuck has moved permanently to Revere Boulevard. Their mircrogreens are a sight to behold. They also have meat, and their bacon was going fast. They will bring eggs to supplement Windy Acres' supply of eggs, which sold out this week.
Add Philly Bill’s Dills to your dinner table. Joe and son, Dakota, have regular, spicy dill, bread and butter, and crushed cherry pepper hoagie spread.
As you may surmise, there is an optimum selection of produce and flowers at the market each week.
Shoppers were enjoying spotting and chatting with friends, catching up on news and making new acquaintances, extending the Brigantine family.
In the early morning, gnats started biting, so we made our way to Renee at her Remarle tent. She has natural skin care products, hand pressed and organic. Her famous Natural Bug Spray, so loved in Brigantine, stopped the biting. It also repels greenheads. She also sells CBD Pain Crème and Purify Spray, which kills germs and the flu virus.
Fun Wave Band with Greg Mowen on the piano, drummer Tom T.K. Kennedy and Bruce Gito on the guitar, had folks singing along with their vintage soft rock and country songs.
Many people passed through the Art in the Park tent to work on Donna Elias’ puzzle titled “Front Row Seats.” It became a great meeting place for people to relax, ask questions about Brigantine and to get to meet others while completing the beach scene art puzzle together.
Alex Lukacher, NEXTEK Solar and Energy Management, was busy answering questions about solar energy for homes and explaining warranties. Shoppers liked the bags he was distributing.
Local Brigantine photographer Connie Pyatt and her artist husband, Karl, were a pop up. Catch Connie’s morning sunrise videos on Facebook. She had an amazing large canvas print of a welk (seashell) as well as other ocean scenes. All canvas and prints are done by Connie personally in Brigantine.
Becky Cool, of Brigantine, was the winner of the Trivia Contest.
The Brigantine Green Team and TerraCycle have partnered by purchasing three “Zero Waste” boxes which will allow our community to recycle specific types of waste. TerraCycle is a company that works with communities, companies or individuals who wish to recycle items that are traditionally nonrecyclable. TerraCycle has recycling solutions for pretty much every type of waste available for purchase.
The boxes they have purchased will be used to collect K-cups, bottle caps and Solo cups at the Farmers Market. They will then be shipped back to Terra Cycle to be repurposed.
These items are not currently recyclable in Atlantic County. The team wanted to spread the word now so that community members may begin immediately to collect items for the following dates:
• On June 29, K-cups will be collected at the Green Team tent at the Farmers Market. Please pop the lid off and rinse out the cups (full cups will not be accepted).
• Bottle Caps will be collected July 27.
• Solo cups will be collected Aug. 24. Please be sure to rinse them before you bring them.
We are proud of the many environmental initiatives shared within our community and Farmers Market.
On Saturday, June 8, the theme will be World Oceans Day.
Chef John Grifo will delight you with a recipe using seafood from Johnny Ocean Enterprises.
The children’s activity will be making a fish craft.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center will be the Local Community Spotlight. Learn about the center's dedication to rescueing, rehabilitating and releasing marine mammals and sea turtles in distress.
Stop by Art in the Park to see Yelixza Marie Figueroa, who uses primarily acrylic paints on canvas and a special blending technique to combine colors. Her artistic style is bold and elegant. Each piece represents a place she dreams of experiencing. Painting is her escape, the only place her spirit could freely travel and be still at the same time. She discovered the gift three years ago when her son was born. This is all possible because of him! Her goals are to create hope and inspire others to discover their passion in life.
Look for entertainer Bruce Gito, who will be in the Gazebo.
The Brigantine library will be selling books at the market every week for $1. Look for the cart at the corner of 15th and Revere.
Remember to bring reusable bags and water containers, as we are a plastic free market. Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.