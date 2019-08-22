Creative vintage clothing, jewelry, and headbands, popped up around the market with lots of smiles and poses for the camera. Farmers Market volunteers made quite the fashion statement in popular blue green tie dye t-shirts.
The children joined the festivities by creating “flower power” masks and butterflies.
The Alice B. Toklas Brownie Fest drew a crowd with everyone wanting to taste the Woodstock brownies.
The judges had some difficult decisions to make. Dave Roantree, Matt Lieberman, and Chris Howe (Real Brigantine) must have had a ton of energy after eating all of that chocolate. The winners were Meghan Martin, 1st place, Anne Barretta, 2nd place and Chrissy Lauletta, 3rd place.
The Fun Wave Band set the tone with songs by Santana, Jimmy Hendrix and other Woodstock singers.
Beads were de rigueur and scintillating in the sun at Art in the Park with Bob Petrillo’s Bead Art.
There were 71 entries in the Trivia Contest. Wes Winkler won the $25 TD gift card. Can you answer this Woodstock question? What was the band Fish noted for at Woodstock? Answer: Fish Cheer.
Owner Trudy Clark, of Makers Workshop, fit right in selling her Boho Bags. She will be back again tomorrow.
The Brigantine Cultural Arts Commission displayed much historical information and many photos from the past. The Commission will host the Fourth Annual Scarecrow Exhibition October 1-31. Contact Johanne Milnes at milnes20@gmail.com for information.
Last week was the last Green Team Health and Wellness Forum of the summer. Dr. Megan Danaher, PT, DPT, from Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness, explained that the goal of the Rehab, Performance and Wellness Center was to provide superior rehab and fitness offerings with a personal touch. Husband, Paul Donaher, runs the Fitness and Personal Training side of the center. This delightful young couple is working wonders in our community.
Deedi Mora, licensed nationally certified massage therapist was providing 10 - minute professional soothing chair massages that surpassed expectations!
John Addrizzo shared tips for healthy eating and for prepping and making healthy smoothies.
George Loza was at the Chamber tent. He is an architect who designs homes, does renovations, works with flood issues and will also work to update older homes.
Also at the Chamber, Ada Krebs, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, provided information on the housing market and houses for sale.
Many thanks to our community members who brought school supplies to be donated to Hands Up Brigantine for needy local children.
Get ready for Green Fest tomorrow. In support of their mission to reduce and reuse, the Brigantine Green Team will be giving away reusable silicone straws in their own carrying case, making them a truly portable option. The straws were a HUGE hit at National Night Out.
You will want to spend some extra time at Green Fest. In addition to the weekly vendors, there will be at least 10 additional companies and organizations. Their representatives will provide information about sustainable living. Look forward to seeing ACUA, NEXTEK,
Marine Mammal Stranding Center, US Coast Guard, Atlantic City Electric, South Jersey Gas, Clean Communities, Surfrider, and Brigantine Garden Club.
Tomorrow is the day to bring the rinsed red solo cups to the Green Team tent. They will be boxed and sent to Terra Cycle to be recycled.
Denise Hakanson will be at the Demo Tent tomorrow making fried tomatoes. She includes sustainablilty tips in all that she does. Of course she will buy her tomatoes and other recipe ingredients at the market.
Following her cooking demo there will be a Watermelon eating contest for adults and children.
Don the Medicine Man will be back by popular demand singing his original songs, blues and pop.
The Spotlight on Community will be the Sons of Italy and Clean Communities.
Leah and Island Items will be at the Spotlight on Business tent.
We hope to see you at the Farmers Market 8:00-Noon tomorrow. At Green Fest you will be educated and inspired to increase your conservation and recycling efforts as well as work on health and wellness.
