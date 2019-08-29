Green Fest was a huge success, thanks to all who participated by sharing information, literature and ideas. Green Fest is an annual event that inspires the Brigantine community to increase conservation and recycling efforts.
The Green Team was giving away reusable silicone straws in a special carrying case — a real hit!
Clean Communities and the Brigantine Department of Public Works distributed reusable bags and publicized the Family Beach Clean Up on Sept. 21.
The Surfrider Foundation provided information about protection of the beaches and how to keep the ocean clean.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center educated the public about the whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles that inhabit our waters.
The Atlantic County Utility Authority shared rules and schedules for recycling and waste pick up.
NEXTEK, Atlantic City Electric and South Jersey Gas representatives answered questions about energy conservation.
Brigantine Garden Club and Rutgers Master Gardeners provided information about a variety of plants, trees and bushes.
Jeannette Kessler and Donna Piekarski presented Green Team awards to two Sustainability Business Leaders. ACE Hardware was the first business to use paper bags prior to the plastic bag ban, a trailblazer in sustainability.
Laguna Grill and Rum Bar received the award for its efforts to go green. This popular restaurant in Brigantine has done away with plastic bags and uses paper straws and green take-out boxes.
City Council members Karen Bew, Rick DeLucry, Dennis Haney and Vince Sera and Mayor Andrew Simpson were on hand to congratulate these two businesses and to thank the Green Team and the Farmers Market for all that they do to inspire sustainability in the community.
The Trivia Contest had 72 entries. Congratulations to Lisa Coates who won the $25 TD gift card. The difficult question for the day: In Brigantine, rinsed out Red Solo cups can be placed in your recycle bin for pickup. And the answer: False!
At the Demo tent, Denise Hakanson and her assistant, Lisette, nutritional advocate, made Fried Tomato Caprese with San Marzano tomatoes and basil from Monteleone, goat cheese mozzarella from Tony Baloney’s, and a drizzle of Habanero Pepper Jam from Jim’s Jams. The audience declared it “so fresh and delicious” and the layering was quite attractive with the fried tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and the warmed sauce. Denise’s message and posters about Zero Waste interested everyone. She stressed the importance of using food items that one would previously have thrown out, such as the stems of the basil that are full of flavor.
She demonstrated the use of a small kitchen composter for placing anything fruit- and vegetable-related, such as banana skins.
Her last tip was about a Tiffin, a reusable stainless steel food carrier for leftovers. The Tiffin may go from the restaurant to your refrigerator, and it eradicates the need for plastic containers.
Pop-up Guideless Candles owner Morgan Root had delightful hand-poured, all-natural essential oil crystal-infused candles. These locally made candles in beautiful jars smell divine and are created to “inspire for intention.” Morgan will return to the market again on Sept. 7.
Tomorrow, Aug. 31, look for the tomato-based Sauce vs. Gravy Wars Contest. If you are participating in the contest, please bring your entry to the Demo tent in the center of the park between 9 and 9:30 a.m. for registration. The winners to be announced at 10 a.m. The entry may contain meat and should be pint- or quart-sized. Samples will be sold afterward and proceeds will go to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
Art in the Park organizer Lora is proud to present artist Louise Muth, who hand-makes wreaths, centerpieces and mason jar flower arrangements. She collects the vines, pine cones, acorns and seashells locally. She also makes beautiful gift baskets for all occasions.
Try your hand at Championship Trivia.
Children will be making projects from recycled items.
Tommy D will be back with his smooth songs of the greats of the past and present. You will find yourself singing along.
The last Farmers Market this year will be 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7. There will be a Chili Cook-Off! You still have time to practice!
Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.
