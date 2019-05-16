Farmers Market opening day May 25

This year marks the sixth year since the inception of our Brigantine Farmers Market! Approximately 54 vendors and 85 volunteers are excited to see and chat with community members again after the cold winter months.
Several visitors to the market ride bikes or walk, bright and early, to Haneman Park. There are bike racks near the library entrance on 15th Street. Some visitors look forward to having their coffee and breakfast, snack or lunch at the market.
Others arrive early to see the colorful displays or for first selection of the fresh local fruits, herbs, vegetables, flowers, juices, meat and seafood at the Farmers Market.
Wise shoppers plan wholesome menus and a list for the week of nutritional foods to prepare for their families and friends that entice all to eat healthily everyday, to keep fit and in tip-top condition.
Look forward to seeing local Brigantine resident and owner of Soulberri Coffee + Smoothies Nicole Gaffney in the Chef’s Demo Tent from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25. She has a recipe blog at ColeyCooks.com, and she will prepare a recipe from her new book, “The Art of the Smoothie Bowl.”
The Farmers Market theme May 25 will be centered around Memorial Day weekend as we remember and are grateful to those who have unselfishly served and those who are presently serving our country. The Brigantine Veterans of Foreign Wars will be at the Spotlight on Local Community table sharing news about their group. New Commander Mario Perrucci and other members of the Brigantine VFW will hand out poppies and flags for Memorial Day. Donations are appreciated. They will also have information pamphlets and handouts about veterans benefits, the function of the VFW and what it provides for veterans.
Folksinger and entertainer,Bob Galbraith will perform a variety of folk songs as well as patriotic favorites at the gazebo.
John Gans Jr, son of John and Eileen Gans of Brigantine, will be featured at Art In The Park. John is employed at the University of Pennsylvania. He is author of the book titled “White House Warriors,” published by Norton Publishing Company.
The Chamber of Commerce will be the Local Spotlight on Business. Learn about the chamber’s events, opportunities and products at the Farmers Market.
Last but not least, the Children’s Activities Tent will host “Let’s Get Going Fitness” from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is always a popular spot on the lawn. Parents are asked to remain with their children.
Please remember that the market is plastic bag-, bottle- and straw-free. Bring your reusable shopping bags and water bottles.
For safety reasons, please leave all pets at home. Only certified service dogs are permitted on park grounds.
Follow BrigantineFarmersMarket on Facebook.