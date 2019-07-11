If you got a new boat or jet ski this summer, congratulations. Welcome to the wonderful world of water sports! With all the excitement of getting a new boat, did you remember to get your New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate? Or perhaps you’re like many of us who just procrastinate and have never taken a safe boating class. All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc.) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are required to possess a boating safety certificate.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct the final About Boating Safely class to be held in Brigantine this year on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. The class starts at 9 a.m. and runs eight hours. A lunch will be provided. Upon passing the test at the end of the course, a New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate will be issued.
Class size is limited, so please register early to guarantee availability. You may register by calling 609-926-7607 and leaving a message or sending an email to boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 prepaid registration is required.
This class is essential for all beginning boaters and a great refresher on boating safety for operators of all experience levels. Some of the topics to be covered are proper use of life jackets, required safety equipment and the U.S. Aids to Navigation System, including types of buoys and beacons. Boating law and procedures for handling boating problems such as hypothermia, boating accidents, man-overboard recovery and running aground will also be covered. Classes are taught by qualified U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors.
Remember, this is the last class to be held in Brigantine this year. Be ready to watch the Atlantic City Airshow from your boat! Late summer and fall is the best time of the year to be out on the water, so don’t miss it. Be ready to boat safely and legally.