As I go about my day, I see a growing number of job opportunities available in our region. The jobs offered range from entry-level positions to high-level management roles. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of quality, hardworking, dependable and skilled experienced customer-service employees in our area and our surrounding areas. A large majority of people who are currently unemployed or underemployed would like to work (or change jobs) and have demonstrated a solid work ethic.
There are employers who have a job or a number of jobs to offer. When the ideal employee meets the perfect employer there is nothing better in the world of employment. However, in a sea of thousands of applicants, how many conversations, interviews, phone calls and other exchanges does it take for the employer to land the employee they are seeking? How much time and money is spent attracting and searching through what could potentially be hundreds if not thousands of resumes and cover letters? In some cases there may even be a real hesitancy on the part of some businesses to even post a job opening for fear they cannot handle the multitude of responses.
Here are few quick tips to help employers find, attract and hire employees:
• Know exactly what it is you are looking for. Deciding you need help is a start. But don’t hang that "help wanted" sign until you define exactly what the job responsibilities will be, including hours and experience needed.
• Ask your friends and associates for some help. Everybody knows somebody who is out of work and seeking employment. Someone who knows you and your business may be the best resource to help you find an employee who is a good fit in your organization. In other words, network and let people know what you are looking for.
• Seek some advice from the experts. The power of the internet can be harnessed in a few ways to make finding the right employee easier. Study up on the employment sites on best ways to reach specific types of employees. Many of those making suggestions and presenting options have demonstrated success in the field of employment.
• Use traditional methods and also use social media. Complement your newspaper classified, networking and word of mouth with a social media employee search campaign. It may not be a bad move to let your fans, friends and followers know you are looking for a quality employee. Remember, if they are a true fan, friend or follower, they want to have a certain level of quality and customer service at your business. It would stand to reason they would want to offer people who would be able to meet that expectation.
• Keep control of your employment and hiring process. It can be extremely difficult and time consuming to undertake a hiring initiative even when filling one job in today’s climate. Having a process that allows for quick decisions based on a solid foundation of preset practices will ultimately serve you, the process and in the end your business best. Have some rules, guidelines and procedures in place, even if you are the only one doing the hiring. The sheer quantity of inquires and responses you may receive could cause you to miss out on some quality employees.
• Clearly lay out the expectations. Setting the expectations of any meetings or requests for information prior to the interviews or meetings with potential candidates is important. Many will, on their own, make your decision easier. This could occur in both a positive or negative way. If the employee demonstrates initiative and exceeds you expectations or if they fall way below what you expected, you have an opportunity to see what they are capable of doing.
Here’s to finding and landing the perfect people for your available positions in a talented labor pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.