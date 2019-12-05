The Marine Mammal Stranding Center offers Adopt-a-Seal packages that help pay for the care and rehabilitation of stranded seals.
Want to buy a unique gift for someone and at the same time help marine wildlife? Then consider adopting a seal. They are cute, loveable and need some TLC.
I’m not talking about a real, physical seal to give to someone. That would be very messy and besides, where will you keep it - in the bathtub? That would be cramped and inconvenient. Plus, the price of feeding it would be cost prohibitive. Besides, they are federally protected and interfering with a seal will land you a hefty fine.
No, I’m talking about purchasing an Adopt-A-Seal package from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. For a $25 donation, The MMSC will give you a certificate with your name and a photo of a seal that came ashore and needed their care.
Over the past 40 years, the MMSC has responded to over 5,100 whale, dolphin, seal and sea turtle strandings. The proceeds collected from the Adopt-A-Seal program goes toward helping these marine animals in need of care and medical attention.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is the only facility in New Jersey that responds to Marine animal strandings along the entire 1,800 miles of Jersey shoreline. The non-profit marine animal rescue facility is not funded by any Federal or State agency. They rely solely on donations to pay for the expense to rehabilitate animals so they can be released back into their environment. Without them, animals that get stranded on the beach would be left on their own.
The Adopt-A-Seal program provides a means of acquiring necessary funds for the medicine, food, transportation and care for the animals they rescue. The certificate package is a tangible reminder of the contribution made in honor of the efforts made by the Stranding Center to provide comfort and care to the unfortunate, or should I say fortunate animals that get saved by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
For more information, you can visit the MMSC website at MMSC.org.
Other ways to donate are: attending one of their events, Ales for Whales, Dancing with Dolphins or through a donation.
You can also visit their facility in Brigantine and learn more of what they do, see some displays and purchase items in their gift shop. Winter hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
