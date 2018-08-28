While Brian Fitzherbert, 29, of Somers Point, was not successful in his first run at public office, he made his presence known on the campaign trail and had a loyal following. He is now the chairman of the Atlantic County Young Republicans.
Fitzherbert entered the race to be the Republican nominee for the House of Representatives in the 2nd District and run for the seat now held by Frank LoBiondo, who is not seeking re-election. Local attorney Seth Grossman ultimately won the party's nomination.
Keith Davis, chairman of the Atlantic County Republicans, said he and others in the party see an emerging leader in Fitzherbert.
“I asked Brian Fitzherbert to lead the Young Republicans because I was impressed with his candidacy for Congress. He has a good command of the issues, brings energy to the table and has a good rapport with our local party leadership. Many have high hopes for success in leading this organization,” said Davis.
Fitzherbert said despite being forced to suspend his campaign, he was still very much interested in politics and wants to stay involved with the Republican Party.
“I wanted to see something for the millennials; that is a large voting block, and if we engage new Republicans in Atlantic County I think it could have long-term effects,” said Fitzherbert, referring to the age cohort born roughly between 1982 and 2001.
Fitzherbert said the Young Republicans are great because they bring like-minded individuals together to talk about issues important to them. The organizer said the hope is that some of those who choose to get involved may be interested in running for office at some point, or helping candidates who are seeking office.
Davis said the Young Republicans are off to a great start. Fitzherbert said the first meeting, held in July, featured Grossman as the guest speaker and attracted more than two dozen people from across the county.
“Some just wanted to hang out and talk about politics, others were really committed to helping with a campaign,” said Fitzherbert.
Fitzherbert said the economy tops the list of issues he hears millennials talk about, with student loans and debt right behind. He said young voters are getting involved and looking for a seat at the table within the local Republican Party.
Davis said there has been success in forming constituent organizations under the umbrella of the Atlantic County Republican Party. He mentioned the Federation of Republican Women and the success that group had in helping elect Amy Gatto and Maureen Kern as freeholders.
“I’m hopeful the Young Republicans can do the same for young people interested in politics. They can provide the skills and resources to be active in the party and maybe run for office some day. We always need to be replenishing our strong Republican bench here in Atlantic County,” said Davis.
“If there are young people who have a passion for politics, whether on the local, county, state or national level, why not harness that energy?” said Fitzherbert.
The next meeting of the Atlantic County Young Republicans is 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point. For more information, email atlanticcountyyr@gmail.com or follow the Atlantic County Young Republicans on Facebook and Instagram.