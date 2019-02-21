Fouling a three-point shooter is foolishness — Sports Scrapbook

Fouling a three-point shooter is against all odds. In fact, it’s downright stupid!
How many times have you seen a player block a three-point shot? Very seldom?
How many times have you seen a player foul a three-point shooter? Very frequently — twice today.
How often are 3 pointers made? 35 percent by a good shooter. That means a 65 chance of failure. Thus, fouling the shooter means three foul shots, greatly adding to the shooter’s scoring chances.
Yet, at every level these foolish fouls continue even at the end of games when the outcome is on the line.
The solution seems simple. If you’re not going to block the shot, don’t leave your feet. Put your hands up and go with the odds of failure!
Obviously, this is one of my pet peeves when watching games. Perhaps coaches need to apply more analytics to basketball. Ask Gabe Kapler for advice!
Turning back the pages to ...
1953: Tom Cohen fanned 9 leading his Hackney Lobsters team to a 3-1 win over rival Captain Starns’ Sea Lions.
1955: The Brigantine Old Timers baseball team included Sam and Ed Douglas, John Doring, Ray Mott, Bill Koelling, Ted Wagenheim, George Snyder, Don Stark, and, Fran Abrams.
1960: Stan Bergman (Atlantic City High School) was selected to the Camden Courier-Post All Star football team. Stan’s brothers Jim and Ted were also selected in other years.
1972: The champion Brigantine Rams hosted the 16th annual Sand Bowl at Atlantic City Convention Hall. Mike Burns was the East head coach assisted by Norm Weiner, Mike Hughes, Bob Meyer, Jim Maguire, Bill Smith, Don Cross, Bud Korse and Rich D’Allesandro.
1980: Softball pitcher Dave Peters and the Yankee Doodle Dandies were featured at the Circle Tavern.
1980: The Brigantine Beach Patrol hosted the South Jersey Championship. The committee working with the local guards included McGinty, Carmen De Benedetto, Joe Manera, Scoopy Kay, Rick Delano, Jim and Marie Mogan, Doc Tracy, Joe Simon, Jim Crane, Ray Mott, Murph Levy, Ralph Spina, Lucky Gale, Dave Powell, Jack St. Clair, Terry Byrnes, Jim Whelan, Wynn Bowen, Charley Guenther, Roger Lucey, Bob Shailey, Andy Solari, Ed Kline and Phil Guenther.
1994: Andy Smail stroked a 46, Tom Esposito 47, and Damien Correa 49 in Holy Spirit’s win over Vineland.
1994: Local NCAA All American Tiffany Miller (Holy Spirit) led Rowan (36-7) to the NCAA regional championship with an 8-4 win over Buffalo. Miller tripled in the final run.
1998: St. Philips girls basketball team included Jessica Coyle, Jenny Hughes, Jo Ann Andros, Jen Longley, Johanna Staunton, Natalie Lewis, Laura Flickenger, Helen Coffman, Britany Farina, Lucieann Cuzenza, Gabrielle Ricciardi and Chantelle Knuttel.
1999: Tom Cooker’s first-place finish in the 200 freestyle sparked defending league champion Holy Spirit to an opening day 152-29 victory over Hammonton.
2000: Tiffany Trockenbrod (Atlantic City High School) was named the National Field Hockey coaches' Player of the Year. Tiffany is a three-time All American who led the College of New Jersey to two national championships.
2005: Steve Van Note (Atlantic City High School) hit a grand slam home run to lead the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 9-8 win over Mario Perrucci’s Atlantic City Surf at the Sand Castle in Atlantic City.
2005: Junior Megan Doran led Holy Spirit with a 31-1 record. She was named the Courier-Post Tennis Player of the Year.
2013: Summer Crilley scored 22 points leading Holy Spirit to a 63-56 upset of Cedar Creek (19-1). Amazingly, Cedar Creek outshot Spirit from 3 point range 7-1 for an 18 point differential. Spirit would go on the win the Cape Atlantic championship over Sacred Heart on Gina Lewis’s buzzer beater.