DEVON, PA — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, REALTORS® CEO Larry Flick V, is proud to announce that Fox & Roach/Trident Charities (the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors /The Trident Group) has donated $25,000 for COVID-19 Relief Efforts to local food banks, addressing the current COVID-19 challenges of food relief across the company's service areas.
"Our food providers are seeing up to a 200% uptick in food insecurity due to COVID-19," remarks Kassie Erb, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities president. School closures have limited access to food for children and their families that depend on their local school district for meals. The spike in unemployment threatens the well-being of families that live paycheck to paycheck. "Our funds will go to these listed non-profits that provide nutritional support to children and their families with breakfast, lunch, and emergency weekend food boxes," says Erb. Local food banks receiving funds include: Food Bank of Delaware, Share Food Program, Philabundance, Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley, Food Bank of South Jersey, Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Mercer Street Friends Food Bank, and Fulfill.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales volume, according to 2019 REAL Trends 500 report. The company's market dominance is three times the market share of its nearest competitor. In 2019 the brokerage completed more than 31,457 transactions. With over 5,000 sales associates in more than 75 sales offices across the Tri-State area, the company was recently acknowledged as #1 throughout the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network, for the fifth year in a row. Through its affiliate, the Trident Group, the company provides one-stop shopping and facilitated services to its clients including mortgage financing, and title, property and casualty insurance. The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $7.2 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995. Visit our Website at FoxRoach.com.
