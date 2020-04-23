When I wrote the first Listen Up installment of my column “Listen Up – Artists You Should Be Listening To and Why”, I spotlighted Frank Turner. Over my past half century of listening to music and three decades of live concert experiences, there are many artists I have come to discover and enjoy. This lifetime love of music was the inspiration for this new column.
Even though I have seen Frank Turner live again since that writing, I also had the unique opportunity to meet him in New York on his last U.S. Tour. We had a good conversation about his music and life. Neither of us knew at the time that life would be changing for us and for so many live music fans within the year.
As the COVID-19 epidemic starting affecting England and Europe, Frank Turner turned to music and started doing home concerts with his wife, fellow musician Jess Guise to raise money for live music venues and their staff members along with some of the people that have been key to Frank Turners successful live music career. Check out Frank Turner’s social media to catch some of the home concert video and also check out when his next live home concert will take place.
For those of you that have yet to “Listen Up” to Frank Turner, here is portions of the original Listen Up piece that kicked off the column:
Frank Turner, a British folk punk rocker has been on my playlist for the past seven years. My wife, Allison, turned me on to this artist. Back in 2012, prior to Frank Turner playing a part in the opening ceremonies of the London Olympic Games, Allison and I had a chance to see him play live in Atlantic City at the House of Blues when he opened for the Dropkick Murphys.
Turner came out of the hard core music scene in England. While his songwriting has always been thoughtful and clever, the tone and hardcore edge of his music has matured as he continues to grow as an artist. Frank Turner tours with the Sleeping Souls and has been recognized as one of the hardest working touring artists as well as hardest rocking acoustic guitarist in the music industry. He has built a solid career and following by touring the globe. Speaking of touring, as Frank Turner completes this portion of his U.S. tour in Boston; he will have played 2,345 live shows to date in his career.
While Turner is active on social media the biggest part of his growing fan base comes from word of mouth along with new fans being invited to his concerts by current fans. The people who his music tend to spread the word about it.
So listen up, because Frank Turner is an artist you should be listening to and here are a few reasons why:
Thought provoking lyrics and solid sounds — Frank Turner’s songwriting and wordsmithing offers something for everyone. Songs that musically evoke emotions of love and loss, history and hilarity, recovery and betterment are spread throughout his every growing catalog of songs.
Grounded and connected — As Frank Turner’s notoriety continues to grow year after year and tour after tour, he stays connected both face to face and through social media with his fan base. The live performances are filled with conversations while he personally maintains the majority of his posts on platforms like Instagram, etc.
Wit and wisdom — Turner is a man with a good sense of humor. This humor comes through in his songwriting, concerts his books and posts. The concert banter is hilarious, the books are a good read and his sometimes off-beat tweets and Instagram posts are worth following when you need a smile or laugh.
Commitment to community — Frank Turner is charitable. The charities he has supported and supports could be an entire column in itself. Whether it is local causes within the communities he visits or helping to create awareness for more global or worldwide issues clearly Turner cares about making the world a better place for all.
Accessibility, affordability and artist appreciation — As mentioned earlier, 2345 career shows will be played to date and that is before Turner returns to Europe. His tour schedule may average 180 shows or so a year. This large number of shows and live dates allow for a greater access for fans to see a live show and even with Turner’s ability and past record of playing some extremely large venues across the globe, he still plays small to medium sized venues. The decision being made by Turner and his team demonstrate an appreciation for the fans and a commitment up to this point to continue to make his music and concerts accessible and affordable.
Music moves us all in many ways and on many levels. I hope you decide to follow the artist and Listen Up! ... to Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls. Until next time, keep enjoying the sights, sounds and song stylings of artists and bands we should be listening to!
