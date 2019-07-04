LOWER TOWNSHIP — On Thursday, July 11, join Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum for the first installment of its free Summer Lecture & Film Series: New Jersey Women in World War II.
Author Patricia Chappine will be talking about her book, which explores the pivotal role that New Jersey women played during World War II. During this time, New Jersey women did everything — from enforcing blackout orders on the coast to selling war bonds. Even African American women who were fighting discrimination in their own country volunteered to help with war efforts.
This lecture is open to the public and is a free, family-friendly event. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the lecture will start about 7 p.m. A book-signing will take place at the end of the lecture.
Every Thursday, from July 11 to Aug. 1, the Aviation Museum will continue its free lecture series with new speakers and films. As in previous years, the Aviation Museum will partner with the Cape May Film Society to screen spectacular and informational films.
Complimentary snacks and beverages will be served to attendees each Thursday night during the series. For more information, see usnasw.org or Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum on Facebook.
The Aviation Museum is inside historic Hangar No. 1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training there between 1943 and 1945.