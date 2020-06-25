When Lisa Hlifka, a trainer at Greate Bay Fitness, decided a few years ago to turn her birthdays and special occasions into fundraisers for area organizations, she was not exactly sure where the path would lead her. It led her to the Funny Farm with a stop along the way providing over 1,500 pounds of food to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch.
Hlifka wanted to find a way to help out the community and with a family of five it was at times tough to give enough to make an impact on the needs of the community. Then she thought about asking each of her friends to give a little and that added up to a big amount to help the community.
In April, Hlifka asked a few of her friends to donate some cans of food to help out the ever-growing needs of the local food bank during these very challenging times with so many people in need. Hlifka thought she would get a few bags of food and see ended up getting a truck load.
And now she is turning her efforts and the generosity of a very giving community to assist the Funny Farm. She is asking and hoping friends and those throughout the region who may have items on the Funny Farm’s “wish list” be part of her giving event this Saturday, June 27, in Egg Harbor Township. Hlifka wants to make it easy for people throughout the entire community to help support the Funny Farm.
The Funny Farm Rescue and Animal Sanctuary, on a privately owned farm in Mays Landing, was established in 2000. It shelters and cares for unwanted, sick, elderly, injured, and abused animals. Laurie Zaleski is the founder and president of the Funny Farm, a 501( c )(3) charity.
Here is a list provided by Hlifka of items on the Funny Farm’s wish list:
• Kitten litter (clumping)
• Wet and dry kitten food
• KMR liquid kitten formula
• Mealworms
• Medical chicken crumbles
• Chicken starter crumbles
• Timothy hay for bunnies
• Tractor Supply Gift Cards
• Bounty paper towels
• Baby wipes
• Bottled water
• Gatorade for volunteers.
Of course, monetary donations are always welcome and appreciated.
Drop off with a few surprises is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Lisa’s home, 913 Scarborough Drive in the Shires in Egg Harbor Township. In this time of COVID-19, Hlifka wanted everyone to know that social distancing during the drop off event is encouraged, she wants everyone to feel comfortable and safe.
