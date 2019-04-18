From the BPSD Newsletter

As the last marking period is upon us, it is essential to measure the achievement of our students in the content areas of language arts, mathematics, and science.
Beginning May 8, we will administer the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA) for grades three through eight as required under the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.
This year the assessments have been reduced considerably in the number of items and the amount of time students are tested.
... These assessments provide the district with valuable data in which we can assess our own programs for the future. We anticipate all students participating so we can make informed decisions on the programs we offer them and the continuation of challenge and excellence in their educational careers.
Looking ahead: We are excited to enter into our second year of full-day preschool for all 3 and 4-year-old children of Brigantine. Registration is open every day during regular school hours. Please call for additional information and details.
Wishing you a safe, enjoyable, and rejuvenating spring recess!