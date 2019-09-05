Experienced and beginning gardeners alike are welcome to participate in the next Garden Talk of the season Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
During the Garden Talk, Master Gardener Coordinator Belinda Chester will share information on canning for beginners.
Canning is a great way to preserve an abundance of produce from you garden, but many people are intimidated by process. While our grandmothers deftly navigated the steps to preserve an abundant harvest, many people shy away from canning, not knowing how to do it or worrying about food safety.
This is your chance to get started by learning the steps to successful water-bath canning. Chester will provide the information you need to know: what vegetables are best, what equipment is needed and what to do to safely preserve summer vegetables.
Garden Talks are hosted at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority in Egg Harbor Township. These talks are held in partnership with the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Atlantic County. These informal talks at the ACUA’s Community Garden offer a chance to learn from knowledgeable Master Gardeners and for participants to ask questions about growing their own healthy food.
When the weather is good, these talks are held in ACUA’s Community Garden, which offers spaces for those who cannot garden at home. Garden Talks move indoors to a meeting room in the building next to the garden when needed. The garden is at the ACUA’s Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township. The meeting room is in the Geo Administrative Building at the same location. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, see acua.com or call 609-272-6950.
