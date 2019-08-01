Atlantic City serves as an incredible venue for one of the best triathlons in New Jersey. The ninth annual TRI AC has one of the most beginner-friendly sprint triathlon courses in New Jersey. The .25-mile swim, 11-mile bike and 5K run is the perfect stepping stone for any beginner triathlete. But don’t let distances fool you. The course is flat and fast and proves to be a fan favorite for the most seasoned triathletes in the Mid-Atlantic Region. For the triathlete that wants to go a little longer, TRI AC also features an Olympic distance triathlon consisting of a 1-mile swim, 22-mile bike and 10K run.
“The Atlantic City Triathlon has brought thousands of athletes to the area for the past several years. These triathletes come from around the country to experience the best of what Atlantic City has to offer in their continued quest for health and wellness,” said Stephen Del Monte, AC Triathlon organizer and the founder and CEO of DelMoSports in Wildwood. “All the sponsors have been key partners in the growth of this event and without their support TRI AC would not be possible."
The is the ninth installment of TRI AC, and this year is the official USA Triathlon New Jersey state championships for age group triathletes and high schoolers. On New Jersey residents are eligible for the state championships. Olympic distance qualifies the top 25% of each age group for age group nationals.
More than 1,750 athletes from across the country are expected.
The Atlantic City Triathlon sprint triathlon, .25 mile swim, 10 mile bike and 5k run or Olympic triathlon 1 mile swim, 22 mile bike and 10k run registration and related events will begin 7 a.m. Aug. 10. at Bader Field in Atlantic City.
For more information and to register see delmosports.com/events/atlantic-city-triathlon-new-jerseys-best-triathlons