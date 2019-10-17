BRIGANTINE — As well as being among the most visually spectacular species in the entire insect world, the monarch is unique among butterflies in that its reproductive cycle depends upon a mass migration covering thousands of miles each year.
October is the primary month when a fifth generation of monarchs flies to the warmer climates in central Mexico to roost. That fifth generation is a descendent of four prior generations that each made a return trip in stages to New Jersey — or whatever northeastern state they originated from — the previous spring, and the entire phenomenon occurs instinctively or through built-in cues.
“It's getting too cold now, and they're starting their journey,” said Jan Sarratore, a retired kindergarten teacher who moved to Brigantine from Fort Wayne, Indiana, with her husband, Steve. “I think somehow, innately, they know they have to get out of here. When it starts reaching the 50s at night, they know they can't survive. They don't even weigh an ounce. They tend to band together and roost in trees for warmth. They're really quite remarkable.”
Sarratore started raising and releasing monarch butterflies more than 40 years ago from her home in Fort Wayne. It was as much a caring gesture as it was a hobby or teaching tool for the hundreds of kindergarten students she mentored over the years. Monarchs may not be in any immediate danger of becoming extinct, but their numbers have dwindled significantly in certain areas due in large part to destruction of their early-stage food source.
“Monarchs need to have milkweed to lay their eggs,” Sarratore said. “If there's no milkweed, she has no place to lay her eggs, and that is the exclusive food source for monarch larvae or caterpillars.
“Milkweed used to be very plentiful,” she added. “You could drive up and down highways and see it along the medians or around the edges of farms, but as pesticides, fungicides and weed-killer use has increased, so has the disappearance of milkweed. This is happening across the country.”
The Sarratores have milkweed plants growing in their garden, and have friends who help them grow it, including members of the Brigantine Garden Club, but it is not always enough.
Monarch caterpillars are little more than milkweed-eating machines.
“An egg hatches after about four days, and for about two weeks the caterpillar just eats, shedding its skin five times and increasing about 3,000 times its original size in that stage,” she said. “What I like to tell the school children is that if you ate as much as a monarch caterpillar, you will be the size of a school bus next week. That helps them to at least interpret and understand what I'm telling them, and what's going on in the life cycle of these amazing creatures.”
Sarratore volunteers at Brigantine Community School, and has a monarch terrarium set up in teacher Judy Caratola's kindergarten class. The students hatched and released several monarchs in recent weeks, learning to distinguish genders by the black dots that only appear on a male monarch's lower wing panel.
“They watch the eggs hatch — the first caterpillar is almost microscopic — but within 10 days it's a full-sized caterpillar, called a fifth instar caterpillar,” Sarratore said. “At that stage the caterpillar will climb to the top of the tank and spin into a chrysalis, and three to four weeks later will emerge as a butterfly.”
In the wild, Sarratore said, it has been estimated that only one in every hundred eggs survives to become an adult butterfly.
“But if I bring them inside where there are no predators, they almost all survive,” she said. “So far this year my husband and I released 342 butterflies. Last year it was 278, so this was a great year for us.
“I'm lucky my husband is very supportive,” she added. “We go on milkweed hunts, he loves to help with the releases, and he supports my hobby enthusiastically … most of the time.”
Each fall the Monarch Monitoring Project in Cape May, which is part of the New Jersey Audubon Research Department, tags butterflies before releasing them. Scientists in Mexico will later scan the roosting trees — in which the migrated butterflies go into a state called diapause, similar to hibernation with mammals — to determine where particular butterflies may have come from.
“Last year they found eight Cape May butterflies in Mexico,” Sarratore said. “They can't scan every butterfly, so there were probably many more than that that made it all the way from New Jersey.”
Sarratore says she still gets letters regarding monarchs from students she taught decades ago in Indiana.
“Some of the kids I had in kindergarten way, way back in Indiana still write me and tell me that, when they see a monarch, they remember raising them,” she said. “That's such a thrill, and if it helps the monarchs, then I'm glad to be able to do that.
“It's a passion that I have, and I'm lucky that Judy Caratola lets me have a tank and raise them for her kindergarten kids. Now they'll know about monarchs, and hopefully that will stay with them.
“I like to feel like I'm doing something nice for the world,” she added. “And they're just so beautiful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.