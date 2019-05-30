Gorgeous weather for Farmers Market opening brought out the crowd

One could not have asked for a better day last Saturday as volunteers and vendors arrived at 6:30 AM to set up for the day. Vendor, Gary Schempp, owner of Busy Bees NJ proclaimed, “I have been waiting for this day for a long time!” Everything throughout the day went smoothly, just as planned.
Mindful and grateful for Veterans and their service, as well as the military presently serving, community members dropped by the Spotlight on Community Tent, to talk to the Brigantine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6964, where Present Commander, Alex DiGiacomo and incoming Commander, Mario Perrucci, were distributing flags and poppies.
Members of the Kline-Mcanney American Legion Post #396 Auxiliary, were strolling the park, patriotically distributing poppies in memory of Veterans.
The children had a ton of energy as they ran the fitness course in the center of the park, while entertainer Bob Galbraith pumped us up with his upbeat folk songs.
The Green Team members shared dates for upcoming events and the volunteers at the Information Tent kept all informed about vendor locations and new happenings at the market.
New Vendor, Just Delicious Kettle Corn, the positive duo of Betty and Mike, brought a huge kettle and popped special flavors of popcorn, delivered to shoppers still warm and aromatic. Special flavors include: white cheddar, dill, salt and vinegar, cinnamon habanero, and caramel. Their motto is, “Have a delicious day.”
A new pop-up to our market, OM Champagne Tea Kombucha, James, has been bottling this non-alcoholic effervescent delight for 10 years. Flavors include mango, ginger turmeric, classic, and tres lemon.
Maria Fox, from the new pop-up Pickle Girl Pickles, was selling hot sauce and 2 flavors of pickles, Sweet Horseradish Lemon Pepper and Bourbon and Maple Syrup.
Stephanie Thomas is a hand harvest local salt farmer, and owner of Windy Acres, Inc. She features salt from kitchen to bath, made from locally grown vegetables and herbs, including grilling rubs. She is also selling free range chicken eggs.
Also new to the market, Sal and Eileen Librizzi, SES Sports, have a colorful array of birdhouses, salad forks and spoons, lamps and more labeled with your favorite sports teams.
Jim’s Jams, Coleen and Jim McGettigan from New Gretna, ( Jim grew up in Brigantine), make special jams for you to sample, such as Blueberry, Ghost Pepper, and Habanero Pepper Jam. The Habanero Jam will go really well on grilled chicken and vegetables.
Another new vendor, Gina Silvestri, June and Gabrielle DiMegilo have awesome smelling, hand poured soy candles in mason jars, beer and alcohol bottles and sell tiki torches as well.
Author, John Gans, who grew up on 23rd Street, has an expertise about the history of the National Security Council, based on his time as Chief Speech writer to the Secretary of Defense. He sold many of his newly minted book, “White House Warriors” and was quite well-received in the Art in the Park tent.
The scents and sounds and tastes at the market had us reeling with joy. Red Room Café chef, Vincent, was cooking sausage, peppers and onions and had cheesesteaks that sold out fast. He also grilled sausage from Earnest and Sons and added eggs to the mix when requested.
Nicole Gaffney, at the Cooking Demo Tent, made a delicious and refreshing recipe from her new book, “The Art of the Smoothie Bowl,” incorporating healthy strawberries, zuchini, lime, basil and apple juice. Shoppers flocked to taste this delight and to purchase a signed copy of Nicole’s book.
Piney Buck Farm, “Microgreens,” featured pasture-aged pork as well as their greens that pack a mega nutritional punch. Please note that the market is fortunate to have this vendor who brings a variety of meat each week. Next week they will have grass-fed beef and bacon- excellent quality and so delicious.
Trivia Contest winner, Anthony Masucci, won a $25 TD Bank gift card. There were 170 entries!
The Spotlight on Business tent, LuLaRoe, now has a Rolling Waves Mobile Boutique with colorful leggings and tops. Visit them @rollingwavesboutique.com.
As always, the produce farmers brought an amazing variety and quality of vegetables and fruits and the shoppers were thrilled with their purchases.
So successful was this market day that several vendors sold out of everything. Some vendors expressed how our “Brigantine market is their favorite……, does it right…., is very professional.”
Next week the theme will be “Flower Power” with the Brigantine Garden Club as Community Spotlight and also Rock Painting at the Children’s Tent.
Nicole La Torre, owner of Eat Clean, will be cooking at the Demo Tent.
Nextek will be on hand as the Spotlight on Local Business.
Greg Mowen and the Fun Wave Band will be entertaining at the Gazebo.
Adults will be working on a summer puzzle provided by Donna Elias at Art in the Park.
The market appreciates our police and firemen who were and will continue to be present at the market.
Thank you to those who read the signs and took their dogs home in compliance with the city ordinance that no dogs are permitted in Haneman Park unless they are certified service dogs.
Please remember we are a no plastic Farmers Market and to bring reusable bags and water containers. Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket