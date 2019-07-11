SOMERS POINT — Great Bay Gallery is hosting the exhibit "Gina’s Floating World: Reflections of Japan" by writer and artist Belle Brett of Somerville, Massachusetts (named for the same Somers family as Somers Point).
Brett’s recently published novel, "Gina in the Floating World," set in 1981 Japan, serves as the source of inspiration for her series of collages, watercolors and photographs, which will be on display at the gallery, 829 Bay Ave. until July 27.
In her artistic career, Brett initially focused on photography and darkroom techniques. More recently, collages, mixed media and watercolor painting have joined photography as mainstays of her artistic expression.
Brett’s first novel, "Gina in the Floating World," was published by She Writes Press in September 2018; it tells the story of a young American who undertakes a bank internship in Tokyo and finds herself exploring the darker side of the culture. The story was inspired by Brett’s own stint as a bar hostess in Japan when she was in her 20s. Kirkus Reviews called the book “a sharply observed and unforgettable debut.”
The novel was a finalist for a Sarton Women’s Book Award in Contemporary Fiction.
Brett writes, "'Gina in the Floating World' inspired me to create this exhibit as a reflection of different scenarios in the novel or aspects of Japanese culture, using collage as the dominant medium since it is the most abstract of my art forms."
In this unusual exhibit of abstract forms that document the Japanese experience, Brett brings to the Jersey Shore an opportunity for art lovers, literary enthusiasts and the continuously curious to explore Brett’s experiences. See more about Brett’s work at bellebrett.com.
A "Gina in the Floating World" book talk and discussion will be held Wednesday, July 24, with seating at 3 or 6 p.m. Seating is limited and reservations should be made by calling 609-653-499 or emailing katharleth@hotmail.com. The event is free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.