You will definitely want to spend some extra time at Green Fest on Saturday. In addition to 57 vendors there will be 15 additional companies and organizations. Their representatives will provide information about sustainable living. Green Fest in the Park is a partnership between the Brigantine Green Team, Clean Communities and the Brigantine Department of Public Works. You will be educated and inspired to increase your conservation and recycling efforts as well as work on health and wellness.
This will be the last week to donate clean plastic bags and film. A special “thank you” to Trex and their Community Recycling Program. We have reached our goal of collecting over 500 pounds of plastic bags, film and covering. We will be rewarded with a composite bench for participating.
One of the fun activities at Green Fest is the Trash N Show. Strut your stuff in this second annual event by upcycling a fashion out of trash, recycling material or junk. Prizes will be awarded.
Drop off your broken and old crayons at the Green Team Tent to be recycled.
Shopping at the Farmers Market weekly is a manifestation of living sustainably. It is gratifying that the produce, organic meat, seafood, flowers, eggs, artisanal food and crafts from our vendors are all sourced within 50 miles of Brigantine.
Speaking of sustainable living, chefs Josh Gamble and Sal Giambrone will perform a Clean Eating cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. They always share impressive tips during their demos.
Check out Chelsea Reyes' gift cards and crafts at Art in The Park.
Nearby, crooner Bob Galbraith will entertain in the Gazebo. Bring something to sit on as you will want to hear his repertoire of folk and Irish tunes while enjoying breakfast, lunch or snacks on the lawn.
Children will be making Sea Life Snow Globes at the Children’s Tent.
Look for the Sons of Italy, Clean Communities and Friends Helping Friends featured as the Spotlight on Community.
TD Bank will be our Spotlight on Business.
Last week was National Farmers Market Week and there were fresh peaches sold by our vendors, but there were also 13 contestants in the Peach Pie Contest. Thank you to our judges, Kimberly D’Angelo, sous chef at Atlantis; Mike D’Angelo, executive pastry chef from Ocean Resorts; and Chris Dougherty, sous chef for Amphora and the Society Club at the Borgata. Congratulations to Carolyn Trusso, first place winner, who will go on to the State Peach Pie Contest; Sabrena Brandon, second place; and Hanya Dwyer, third place.
Following the contest, slices of the pies were sold for $1, which raised $133, to be donated to the charity Reach Out And Read, which incorporates books into pediatric care and encourages families to read aloud together.
There were 90 contestants in the Trivia Contest, 3 of whom had answered all questions correctly. Congrats to Lisa Coates, the lucky winner of a $25 Visa card. A special shout out to the others who correctly answered the questions — Casey B. and Claudia Isaacoff.
Don the Medicine Man was a hit, playing acoustic from the classic rock era: Jim Croce, Simon and Garfunkle, the Beatles, Jethro Tull, as well as some of his own originals.
Art in the Park artist Pamela Carchidi had beautiful watercolors of seashells, Brigantine Beach, seagulls, mermaids, flowers and much more.
The Spotlight on a Local Business included Tamy Gluck and Mark Seubert from Soleil Sotheby’s International Realty. They offered real estate market analysis and shared brochures and the luxury Philadelphia Styles magazines.
The Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission team of Linda Congemi, Grace Franzoi and Kathy Skimmons distributed literature informing the public of past and future events. The next event will be the fourth annual Scare Crow Competition in October.
Come on out and learn more about the efforts our community is making to live sustainably.
Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket on Facebook.