The Green Fest was a huge success thanks to all who participated and shared literature, information and ideas. Green Fest is an annual event that inspires the Brigantine community to increase conservation and recycling efforts, and to highlight health and wellness.
Each year Green Fest grows, and this year the Trash N Fashion Show had more participants than ever. There were three adults and seven children who designed very creative pieces.
Adult Division winners
First place: Laurel Leigh for her vest made from a post conservation bag, bubble wrap, bottle tops, and corks for buttons
Second place: Ginny Hauck for her beautiful yellow purse made from upcycled remnants, vintage buttons, shells from the beach and a purse label from 25 years ago.
Children’s Division winners
First place: "Recycle Girl” Gwen Amalfitano, whose entire outfit was recycled including her bracelet and bow on her head
Second place: “Reduce Man” Vaughn Amalfitano, who wore a well-fitted outfit made of newspaper and brown bags, complete with a tail.
It was a difficult decision for the judges — Lisa, Judy, Donna and Karen — because all entries were beautifully made and inspirational.
Contest Chair Johanne Milnes had each person describe their design at the microphone in order to engage as many people as possible and to educate about the importance of repurposing, recycling and upcycling.
Executive chef Sal Giambrone demonstrated how to make Braised Eggplant Chutney, made of garlic, onions, salt, pepper and extra virgin olive oil served on flatbread with spicy microgreens on top. He also made a mixed green salad with tomatillos, tomatoes, garlic, red onion, honey, pepper and spicy mozzarella. Of course the ingredients were purchased from the Farmers Market, locally sourced, sustainably raised.
Chef Sal explained that we care about ingredients and that it is important to clean vegetables thoroughly with 2.5 acidic water which kills off bacteria, making it safe to eat.
A huge “thank you” to Bob Galbraith, whose announcements kept us all updated on the busy schedule for Green Fest. In addition to his guitar playing, everyone enjoyed his amazing gift of song. Listening to him sing “This Land is Your Land” fit right in with protecting our environment, conservation and keeping our ocean clean and safe.
Bob set the stage for the New Jersey Clean Communities Vision Award. This was presented by Councilman Vince Sera to Mayor Phil Guenther and to his niece Megan Baldwin. The mayor has been a leader in environmental education in the Atlantic County Vocational School District where he is the superintendent of schools.
Activist Megan Baldwin, a recent graduate of North Middle School, makes presentations across the state about the life cycle of ducks, the local environment and the harm that trash and pollution have on both. When she presents to youth they are smitten by her duck and this is a springboard for young people to learn about making their environment safe.
Clean Communities and the Brigantine Department of Public Works provided literature with dates for members of the community to to take part in cleaning the beach and road cleanup. Take some time to adopt a beach.
The theme for Saturday, Aug. 25, will be Fruit Fiesta. At the Children’s Tent, they will be painting Still Life with Fruit.
Sergio and Angelo Soto, from Brigantine Bistro, will be in the Demo Tent starting at 10 a.m. Following the cooking demonstration there will be a Watermelon Eating Contest with a children’s category and an adult category. Bring your appetite and be prepared to compete.
The Spotlight on Community will be the Surfrider Foundation, which works to protect and preserve the world’s oceans, waves and beaches.
Hi Arbor Cat Rescue will be our other Spotlight. Its purpose is to find permanent homes for cats and kittens, to promote spay/neuter programs, and to educate the public about feline overpopulation.
Don the Medicine Man will be back by popular demand singing his original songs, blues and pop.
And we all know and love Connie and Karl Pyatt with their stunning art and photography. Find them at Art in The Park to see gorgeous beach scenes, sunsets and much more.
Visit the Friends Helping Friends Tent (where the Green Team Tent usually is) for a variety of Randy Owens classic serigraphs, posters and Hummels.
Start thinking about the Sauce vs Gravy Wars Contest on Sept. 1.
See you on Saturday. Remember the Farmers Market is plastic bag-free so bring along your reusable cloth bags to carry all of the delicious farm produce, seafood, meat, cheese, prepared foods and artisanal crafts that our Brigantine community is fortunate to have and to enjoy.
Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.