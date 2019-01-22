Greg Roman named offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens

Greg Roman was selected as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. The fast action was spurred partly because a number of teams including Miami were also seeking to hire Roman as their coordinator.
At age 44, Roman has spent 20 seasons in the NFL. In 2008, while serving as the offensive coordinator for Holy Spirit, he lacked a tight end because the young player had to serve a detention. Greg’s solution was eliminate the tight end and load the line with his big lineman. The system worked so well that he introduced the Spartan “Jumbo Offense “at San Francisco with great success.
Great trivia question: What coach was the offensive coordinator for NFL, high school, university and then the NFL in five years? Greg Roman: Baltimore '07, Holy Spirit '08, Stanford '10, and San Francisco '12.
The Holy Spirit grad and son of retired Brigantine teacher Carol Roman, was credited to a large degree with the success of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson. Roman was the highest paid coordinator in the NFL when he engineered the offenses of San Francisco and Buffalo.
Another Holy Spirit grad, Joe Callahan, was recently added to the Tampa Bay roster. The former nation’s leading passer had previous stints with Green Bay (twice) New Orleans, Cleveland and the Eagles. Joe is the son of former Brigantine teacher Judy Callahan.
Father Ed Lyons selected for the South Jersey Hall of Fame
Father Ed Lyons was selected by the Albert Carino Basketball Club for the Hall of Fame. Father Ed, who taught at Holy Spirit, instituted the Sea Gull Classic in 1972, which was recognized by many as the top program in the nation. Bill Hiltner, chairman of the Hall of Fame Committee, said the ceremony will be held 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Crowne Plaza, Route 70 and Cuthbert Boulevard, Cherry Hill.
Turning back the pages to …
1959: Jim Crane pitched the Brigantine Seahorse Pier to a 1-0 major upset victory over Cal Miller, of Egg Harbor, in the Greater Atlantic City Fast Pitch Softball League. The Brigantine team included Al Jackson, Joe Mason, Joe Porch, and Mike Hiltner.
1988: Coach Ernie Purdy’s Good Year team won the Street Hockey Championship. Players included Landon Eafrati, James Cohessy, Chris Glover, Albert Morris, Jason Santiago, Mike Chisholm, Dan Moore, Bob Moore, Nick Glover, Zack Laielli, Brandon Miller, John Stafford, and John Bewley.
2010: The late Franny Eagan was a man for all seasons officiating basketball, baseball, soccer and lacrosse. He is fondly remembered for his many contributions to our community and as an officiating role model.
2010: Greg Roman spent almost a decade coaching in the NFL and distinguishing himself. He took a year off to coach at Holy Spirit in 2008 before starting his college coaching career at Stanford University. At the collegiate level, Gregg helped Stanford become one of the five top teams in the nation. Gregg is again being honored nationally. In 2010, he was one of the finalists for the Broyles Award, which recognizes the most dedicated, hardest working coaches in America. The winner that year was Auburn University offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Gus Malzahn.
2017: Coach Steve Normane’s Holy Spirit baseball team with locals Joe Hartman, Joe Porpora, Dan Shannon and Bill Stroby are 11-3 and ranked 42nd in the state. The Spartans upset Millville 4-3 on Saturday.