GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Among the new resources for those affected by the opioid crisis, a support group is being provided to those who have lost a loved one due to addiction.
Grief and Loss Group, an initiative from the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, is being offered in one-hour, weekly workshops at no cost to participants. The nonprofit agency provided for several staff members to train in the specialized area of grief and loss.
“Bringing people together who are at various stages in their grief can normalize feelings and reduce isolation,” said Cathi Chiola, facilitator of the group. “The loss of a person to overdose is different than the grief experienced by those who lost someone to cancer or a car accident.”
There’s a wide range of emotions connected to loss due to addiction, she said, including regret, loneliness, fear, betrayal, bitterness and anger. Because the subject matter is intense, the workshop is in six weekly sessions, breaks for a few weeks, then restarts.
Grief and Loss has been attended by a cross-section of community members, including both men and women ranging in age from 21 to 70, according to Chiola. At times, two members of the same family have participated in the workshop together.
Each week a different topic is introduced, Chiola said. The themes that most often emerge from the meetings are the need to learn coping skills and to find emotional support with others who understand. Chiola has firsthand experience.
“For decades, my mother abused prescription medications. I lost her to health complications resulting from that,” said Chiola, who has 15 years of experience at the Mental Health Association working in various positions supporting both individuals and family members.
Chiola said participants can move forward in their grief by helping others, which promotes not only healing but also a sense of purpose. Through groups like these, she said, a community is created. Members often become natural supports for one another, and sometimes that leads to friendships outside the meetings, she said.
Finding good supports through the loss is important, she said, because unaddressed feelings can have a negative effect on both physical and mental well-being over time. She said anger, stress, sleep disruption and strained relationships, among other issues, can occur. Long-term, this can affect the heart, blood pressure and other areas of health.
Atlantic County consistently ranks high among the New Jersey counties most affected by the opioid crisis, according to data held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has been providing support groups in the community for more than 50 years. Other groups they offer include veterans, men’s and women’s groups, depression, survivors of child abuse, young adults, LGBTQ+ and others.
Grief and Loss is held 5 p.m. Mondays at the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8. The current session ends Feb. 10; the next is Feb. 24 to March 30. Call 609-652-3800, ext. 310, or email cchiola@mhanj.org for more information.
