The National Alliance on Mental Illness Atlantic/Cape May is accepting registrations for its next Family to Family free educational program for individuals who have loved ones with mental illness.
There will be eight classes, held on 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evenings from March 11 through April 29 at the United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road in Absecon.
1. Are you feeling helpless and overwhelmed that your loved one’s functioning has severely declined?
2. Are you confused about how to help your loved one receive treatment, especially if he/she doesn’t believe there is anything wrong with them?
3. Is your loved one also suffering from drug addiction combined with mental illness (co-occurring disorder)?
4. Would you like to learn the local resources and services available?
5. Would you like to learn effective communication skills that can help rebuild your relationship?
6. Would you like to connect with other families and care givers who have similar issues?
If you have answered "yes" to these questions, do not wait to register for this class. Registration is required. Contact Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or abbiekatz@aol.com or David Ludwig at 609-517-4819 or davidludwig5@gmail.com.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness provides support, education, advocacy and public awareness programs free of charge to individuals and families affected by mental illness and co-occurring addiction disorders. It is a nonprofit 501(c )3 corporation. For more information see namiac.org.
