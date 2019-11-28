TRENTON — Men who take a stand against violence and work to promote healthy, respectful masculinity, are helping to create safer families and communities across New Jersey.
Working toward this goal, the New Jersey Coalition to End Domestic Violence has partnered with the Department of Children and Families’ Division on Women and A Call to Men to provide intensive training and outreach to engage men in the work to end gender-based violence in the state.
“Engaging men and boys in the work is an essential component of reducing, and ultimately stopping, gender-based violence in our communities”, said Pamela Jacobs, executive director of the coalition. “Our mission is to end domestic violence in New Jersey, and we need all of us, men and women, to work together to accomplish that goal.”
The coalition hosted a series of kick-off events this week to introduce partners and communities to the initiative, which will begin through a series of regional training sessions facilitated by A Call to Men’s educators in early 2020.
A Call to Men is a violence-prevention organization and respected leader on issues of manhood, male socialization and its intersection with violence, and preventing violence against all women and girls.
A Call to Men has 20-plus years of experience working with and training men and boys, including the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, National Hockey League, the United States military, the Department of Justice, the United Nations, corporations, organizations and educational institutions across the United States and abroad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.