Cape May County’s 4-H Horse Council and the 4-H Youth Development Program announced the winners of the 15th annual 4-H Golf Tournament held April 29 at the Avalon Golf and Country Club in the Swainton section of Middle Township.
First-place winners of the tournament were the team of Lt. Charles Buddy Lewis VFW Post 5343: Dick Duffy, Bryan McGloin, Tony Green and Bruce Smith.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit 4-H educational costs, including the 4-H Memorial Scholarship Program and youth participation in state and national 4-H events. Horse Council has contributed nearly $25,000 to the 4-H scholarship program in the last 14 years. With these funds, scholarships have been provided to Cape May County 4-H youth for college.
For more information about the 4-H Horse Council or the 4-H Youth Development Program, please call the 4-H office, at 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
The 4-H Youth Development program is part of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth, grades kindergarten through 12, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.