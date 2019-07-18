Been thinking about a change? Want to know what to do with your color ? Here’s what is trending.
Pastel
This summer is for faded pastels, especially in pinks and corals or mermaid teals and blues — not washed out old vivid color. These are meant to be subtle, like water color. Now, maybe not the whole head, just some pieces or ends here and there. Or, mix it up and put a rainbow of muted tones throughout your already lightened hair or white hair. And yes, over 50s can still rock some pastels! Look toward some more faded shades for fall — antiqued and dusty colors like faded roses, mauves, blushes, golds and oranges peaking out through the tresses like leaves starting to turn color on the trees. Gorgeous!
Pastels not quite your thing? Well, we have more!
Dirty Brunettes
We’ve heard of “dirty blondes” and “dirty martinis.” This is similar but the hue is a natural-looking brunette color that incorporates dark blonde pieces (not too light!) into the brunette with a more neutral, smoky, creamy vibe not too clear (like my favorite martini!). It's not too warm or too cool and not really all that neutral — it's somewhere in the middle. Dirty brunette's highlights don't "compromise a brunette’s brown hair," meaning that they shouldn't lean too far into the lightest of blondes territory. Dirty brunettes are still a rich gorgeous brunette with subtle dark blonde pieces throughout. Just a kiss of lighter brown to brighten up the brunette but not all out bright blonde. The look is much more muted. This is a really low-maintenance game changer for basic brunettes.
Creamy, Shiny Natural Blondes
Did somebody say blondes? Blondes are always in and right now is no exception. Trends seem to be leaning away from the cool, cool blondes (think silvery, white blond) that we have been seeing and going a bit more natural, sun-kissed, and maybe even the W word — warm. We’re seeing a creamy blonde, no matter what hue for sure. Nothing brassy or bold. The blondes that are trending are soft, muted and oh so healthy looking. As if a hedonistic stay on a luxurious island in the sun has been your hair’s habit for the last 6 months! Don’t want the high maintenance of blonde? Go for a shadowed root so as the hair naturally grows out there isn’t a harsh line.
Salt & Pepper
There is a growing trend of embracing one’s natural aging hair color and growing out any imposter hair color all together. However, it still requires the help of your trusted salon. Most of the most gorgeous “natural” grays, whites, and salt and peppers you see out there have some help. Many are low lighted or highlighted (or both) to balance the blend of salt & pepper. Or, maybe they are glazed with a shine enhancing or toning nonpermanent color. Growing color out is an individual process and should be done over time or several color sessions with the help of a trusted pro. Already embracing your white or grey? Think about enhancing it just a little for head turning tresses!
Beauty Bits by Kelly Herbst appears monthly. Herbst is a professional cosmetologist and beauty educator and owner of The Hair Studio of Ocean City. You can submit questions to her at kellyh99@comcast.net.