Is you childcare center doing everything possible to protect your child from illness?
English Creek Academy is up to the challenge. The first line of defense is knowledge. This is what we know. According to the Center for Disease Control, hand washing is the simplest, most effective measure for preventing the spread of bacteria pathogens and viruses. Proper hand washing can reduce your chance of getting sick by 90%!. CBS news, 2013 reported on a Michigan State University researchers camped out in public restrooms, and found only 5 percent of people properly washed their hands long enough to kill infection-causing germs and bacteria. The "right way to wash your hands" is to apply soap. Rub them together to make a lather while scrubbing them well, making sure you get the backs of the hands, between the fingers and under the nails. Keep this up for 20 seconds -- the CDC recommends singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice -- and after, rinse under running water, before drying with a clean towel or air dryer. This is good advice, but how do we get our youngest most impatient participants to wait 20 seconds. I came across this simple, fun and ingenious activity. While on a cruise I noticed when children enter the children's play area, they are given a dollop of soap to play with while making their way across the room to rinse off. The children loved this fun sensory experience! Fun and clean. Win win. At English Creek Academy, children take a dollop of soap before entering the cafeteria for lunch and snacks. They enjoy the rubbing in ,and then make their way to the sink to rinse.
We teach children to "Cover their sneeze and cough", by sneezing and coughing into the crook of their arm. We remind children often to keep their fingers out of their nose and mouth.
• What else can we do? Soap, sanitize, and disinfect. All toys, tables and other surfaces should be cleaned daily. Did you know that sink faucets are to blame for most germs in childcare? Studies have shown that as many as 229,000 germs per square inch on frequently used faucet handles. After every use, our faucets are disinfected with bleach and water. Where else can germs be hiding? Infants and toddler learn by exploring with their mouths. Having many different teething toys ensures that children do not have to share. As soon as the child is done with the toy, the object goes into a bleach and water bath to disinfect.
So when all else fails and your child does get sick, know that there is some good news. Studies have shown that when children attend centers before they are 2 ½ years of age do get more respiratory and ear infections than those cared for at home, but they are less likely to come down with these ailments once they start elementary school, according to the study.
"Children have infections at the time they initiate large-group activities, whether they do it earlier or later," says study author Sylvana M. Côté, Ph.D., of Ste-Justine Hospital and the University of Montreal, Quebec, in an email. "I argue earlier is better to have infections because then kids do not miss school at a crucial time -- when learning to read and write."
The researchers looked at 1,238 Canadian families with babies born in 1998 and followed the children from the age of 5 months to 8 years.
Compared with youngsters who stayed at home until they started school, babies who attended large-group child care before age 2½ came down with more respiratory bugs and ear infections during their early preschool years (before 3½ ), but fewer respiratory and ear infections once they started elementary school. Children who attend day care or play groups have about a 30% lower risk of developing the most common type of childhood leukemia than those who do not, according to a new analysis of studies investigating the link.
It may be that children are exposed to many different viruses at day care, priming their immune system to fight these same infections later on. This bolsters the theory that children exposed to common infections early in life gain protection from the disease. It is known that environments such as day care centers increase the chance of infections spreading. Some proponents of the theory believe that if the immune system is not challenged early in life and does not develop normally it may mount an inappropriate response to infections encountered later in childhood .
"All children need to face the increased frequency of infection when they start interacting with a larger number of children in order to build immunity, and day care contributes to this process," Côté says.
There may exist a window of opportunity for toddlers to build up their immunity early. Those who attended large day-care centers after age 2½ did not receive the same protection against illness during their elementary school years as their counterparts who started group day care at younger ages, the new study showed.
"This study shows scientifically what we pediatricians have observed through experience," says Gail Demmler-Harrison, M.D., professor of pediatrics-infectious disease at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.
Calling the findings "good news for working moms," Demmler-Harrison offers these words of advice to moms who send their babies to day care: "Hang in there. It may be rough when they are young, but when they get to elementary school, they will be immune to many of the infections."
She adds that the enhanced ability to fight off infections can be added to the list of benefits of group day care.
"Group child care has many advantages, like early socialization, and now we can say it may benefit the immune system too and the ability to fight infections."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.