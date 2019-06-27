One of the best places to experience the taste of fresh New Jersey produce is at the Brigantine Farmers Market. It is a place where local farmers sell healthy foods directly to consumers, which means less transport time and transport pollution, less handling and less time in storage. Thus, the consumer enjoys the benefits of fresher fruits and vegetables that provide essential nutrients and vitamins. In addition, the consumer enjoys the fresh air and outdoor walk while purchasing needed groceries.
Farmers enjoy the interaction with shoppers and vice versa. At Potato Homestead, a shopper asked how to grow such perfect carrots and the farmer explained how he grows them “in deep, rich aerated soil,” providing advice to the shopper who was happy to hear it.
The owner of Peplowski Fruit Farm was selling fresh Jersey broccoli, string beans and a beautiful striped yellow squash. She stopped to come over to cheerily talk to the group about round zucchini vegetables, which are quite unique.
Chef Steven Fromm, who has a degree in culinary arts from the Restaurant School in Philadelphia, shopped at Monteleone Farm, where he purchased mixed greens, cilantro and scallions. He also purchased chips, guacamole and mango salsa from Anita’s Guacamole. He sliced scallops purchased at Viking Village, sprinkled them with cracked black pepper and ground kosher salt and seared them in extra light virgin olive oil. He said he chose the light oil so the flavor would not be strong and overcome the taste of the scallops.
Cathy, his helpful “sous chef” (wife), made a lemon rosemary vinaigrette that she added to the mixed greens. What a team! To put it together: place the chips on the bottom, then add guacamole, the greens, the scallops and last the spicy mango salsa. WOW so delicious, shoppers went on a mission for these ingredients.
Just have to mention that while the demo tent helpers were making preparations for the demo, some were attacked by black flies. The Natural Bug Spray from Renee at the Remarle Tent made those nasty flies disappear — ahhh relief!
John Addrizzo and the Health and Wellness Expo were in full swing with certified massage therapist Deedi doing chair massages, working on tight muscles. All About Bikes owner Tyler Ruffenach was fortunate to have his father, Gerry, there to share information about Ty’s new business, the only bike store in Brigantine (1301 Brigantine Ave.). Biking will keep you in shape, so rentals are a great sport for visitors to the island. Ty also sells bikes at his shop.
The children were having a great time at the Let’s Get Going Fitness area. So nice to see children outside, running and playing.
Please save clean jars to be used for snow globes Aug. 24. They should be delivered to the Children’s Tent on Aug. 17 and should be large enough to float a plastic fish (jelly jar size or larger).
The Trivia Contest questions focused on wildlife this week. Congratulations to E. Stafford, the winner of the $25 TD Gift Card. There were 80 entrants and 4 with only one question incorrect.
At Art in the Park, Kelly and Bob Petrillo exhibited Kelly’s Kreations, unique art work made of beads on canvas.
Tommy D delivered his magnificent repertoire of memorable oldies, adding another pleasant dimension to the market.
At the Chamber Tent, Donna Vanzant of North Point Marina told the story of two men who went surfing in Indonesia and were shocked by a wall of trash in the ocean. They started “Join the Movement,” working for clean oceans and coastlines. Go to North Point Marina to purchase your bracelet to help the cause.
Trish Cosgrove was at the Spotlight on Community Tent for the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post No. 396, inviting all to the We’re on Island Time celebration that evening. She did a great job! They had over 200 people at the event.
Pop Up Jerky James is a veteran-owned business selling fresh gourmet beef, chicken and turkey jerky with 30 different flavors to choose from, such as hickory smoked, teriyaki, mild and spicy.
Pop Up Crayon Lady has quite the variety of shapes of crayons in the form of ducks, penguins, butterflies etc. and letters to spell children’s names. They also sell coloring books and will be here June 29 and the last 3 weeks in July.
Saturday, June 29, will be All About Berries with the Blueberry Bake Off Contest. Please drop off entries (any form of baked blueberry treat) at the Demo Tent from 9 to 9:30 a.m. To register, send name, phone number and email to BrigantineFarmersMarket@gmail.com.
The children will be Finger Painting berry prints.
The Spotlight on Community will be Brigantine Bible Church, and the Spotlight on Business will be Aunt B’s.
Lora Constantine, the Art in the Park tent coordinator, will have Delores McAnulty, owner of Dee’s Craft Houses, demonstrating how she and her husband create beautiful renditions of people’s homes. They are made of wood and hand-painted to look exactly like one’s home.
Bring your rinsed, used K cups to the Green Team Tent on Saturday, June 29, for recycling. It will be the only collection day for K cups.
Looking ahead, please save bottle caps for recycling to be collected July 27 at the Green Team Tent. Rinsed out Solo cups will be collected Aug. 24. This is a project in which the Farmers Market is partnering with Terra Cycle.
Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.