You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Heart Association Zumbathon fundraiser thank you

061319_bri_zumba.jpg

Zumbathon dance party took place on Saturday, June 8, at the Brigantine Community Center.

 Karen Geller / Submitted

Atlantic Care and the Heart Association, as well as the Zumba Team from the Brigantine Community Center, wish to thank everyone who donated to the fundraiser and to all who participated. The team also thanks the following people for donating financially, donating goods and gift cards and for donations of your time:

Art is………

Bella Rosas Florist & Gifts

Casale al Mare

Cove

Lilli Rose Boutique

Marci Filling Adams

Pirate’s Den

Prime of Life Massage

Yianni’s Café

Kudos to the Zumba Instructors who donated their time and energy and to lead instructor Marisela Dellinger.

Special thanks to Anne Breyer and Danielle Smith for making the baskets and to Jenny Vargas for assisting with the music.

Many thanks to the Brigantine Community Center, to Jim Mogan and to our speaker, Mariette Pennestri.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.