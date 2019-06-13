Heart Association Zumbathon fundraiser thank you

Atlantic Care and the Heart Association, as well as the Zumba Team from the Brigantine Community Center, wish to thank everyone who donated to the fundraiser and to all who participated. The team also thanks the following people for donating financially, donating goods and gift cards and for donations of your time:
Art is………
Bella Rosas Florist & Gifts
Casale al Mare
Cove
Lilli Rose Boutique
Marci Filling Adams
Pirate’s Den
Prime of Life Massage
Yianni’s Café
Kudos to the Zumba Instructors who donated their time and energy and to lead instructor Marisela Dellinger.
Special thanks to Anne Breyer and Danielle Smith for making the baskets and to Jenny Vargas for assisting with the music.
Many thanks to the Brigantine Community Center, to Jim Mogan and to our speaker, Mariette Pennestri.