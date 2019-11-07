MARGATE — With a four-course gluten-free vegetarian meal, the annual Herb Dinner at Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay in Margate raised $8,000 to benefit health and wellness initiatives of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
The meal featured culinary specialties including Butternut Squash and Vegetable Scrap Soup with Kombu, beet hummus, scallion pancakes, Togarashi Crusted Tofu Fermented in Pumpkin Seed Miso, 7311 Chocolate Chunk Date Cookies, pumpkin bread and more.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with Cookie Till, proprietor of Steve & Cookies restaurant, and advocate the importance of living a more sustainable, healthy lifestyle,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “This event provides JFS with resources so we can continue to offer health and wellness programs within our community,” she said
The event brought together community members to enjoy a discussion with herbalist Gayle Gross and nutritional therapist Diane Melano, who shared information about the growth, preparation process and nutritional benefits of each dish enjoyed throughout the evening. A special thanks to Michael Bray of Passion Vines for donating wines, Gross for providing the herbal teas, Laura Engelmann for contributing the fresh eggs, Briana Bee from Enlightened Farms for supplying herbs, micro-greens and loose leaf tea, and James Andrew for donating the planter.
JFS health and wellness initiatives provide numerous benefits to agency consumers including physical activity, interaction with peers and healthy lifestyle, and diabetes education. The agency also partners with AtlantiCare to maintain a community garden in Pleasantville that offers fresh herbs, vegetables and fruit to community members.
As JFS continues with its fundraising endeavors, it is holding a Turkey Drive. There are three ways to contribute:
• For $36, you can provide a family with a complete holiday meal, including a turkey or kosher turkey with all of the holiday trimmings to feed a family of five.
• Stuff a bag with all of the trimmings — mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams, macaroni and cheese, string beans, corn, gravy and cranberry sauce.
• A $20 gift card to a local grocery store or monetary donation allows a family to purchase a turkey.
Donations for this fundraiser may be mailed to: JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402, or made securely online at jfsatlantic.org. For more information regarding the Turkey Drive, contact Vanessa Smith at 609.822.1108, ext. 249, or vsmith@jfsatlantic.org.
