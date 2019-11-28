ATLANTIC CITY — The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers and Uber are teaming up to put a stop to drunken driving at the Jersey Shore this holiday season.
The region’s first Holiday HEROES Safe Ride program will seek to eliminate driving while intoxicated by offering free and discounted rides home from more than 30 participating bars and taverns in Atlantic and Cape May counties between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Patrons of the HERO establishments will receive Uber ride credits up to $20 and the ability to leave their cars overnight in each establishment’s parking lot.
The HERO ride program is expected to provide up to 2,000 rides during the five-week holiday period. The free and discounted codes will be available to patrons in need of a safe and reliable ride home and distributed at the discretion of participating establishments. Participating bars and taverns are listed below and at HEROCampaign.org.
The HERO Campaign’s goal is to make the use of safe and sober designated drivers as automatic as wearing a seatbelt. The campaign is dedicated to the memory of Navy Ensign John Elliott, of Egg Harbor Township, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy who was killed by a drunken driver in July 2000 as he was traveling home from Maryland for his mother’s birthday.
“The holidays are a time to celebrate with friends and family,” said HERO Campaign Chairman Bill Elliott, John’s father. “We want those good times to stay safe by making sure everyone has a designated driver.”
Sponsors of the holiday program include Uber Technologies, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Coors Light, as well as AtlantiCare, OceanFirst Bank and Ironworkers Local 399.
The 31 participating shore-area HERO bars, taverns and restaurants also raised more than $40,000 in a summerlong nonalcoholic mocktail competition. Tomatoe’s Restaurant, Steve and Cookies and Harbor Pines were the top fundraisers in the Great HEROtini Challenge, created by John’s mother, Muriel Elliott.
“He would have enjoyed the HEROtini celebration,” Muriel Elliottsaid. Her son was named the Outstanding HERO of his graduating class at the Naval Academy for his service to his fellow midshipmen, his positive spirit and sense of humor, she said.
Participating HERO Ride establishments:
Atlantic City and Brigantine
• Ducktown Tavern & Liquors
• Wonder Bar
• Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
• Hard Rock Café, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
• Bar One, Resorts Casino Hotel
• Boogie Nights, Tropicana Atlantic City
• Steel Pier Pub
• Knife & Fork
• Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood
• Dock’s Oyster House
• St. George’s Pub
• Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
• MADE Atlantic City Chocolate Bar
• Rhythm & Spirits
Margate
• Bocca Coal Fired Bistro
• Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant
• Tomatoe’s
• Maynard’s Café
• Sofia Restaurant
Somers Point, Linwood and Marmora
• Anchorage Tavern
• Charlie’s Bar & Restaurant
• The Crab Trap
• Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar
• Linwood Country Club
• Josie Kelly's Public House
• The Doc’s Place
• Yesterday's
Absecon, Egg Harbor City and Egg Harbor Township
• The Pitney Pub
• Tailgaters
• Hi Point Pub
• Harbor Pines
For more information on the HERO campaign, see HEROcampaign.org or call 609-626-3880.
