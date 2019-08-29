EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign For Designated Drivers will conclude its summer-long HEROtini® Mocktail Challenge to find the most creative mocktail by giving the public a final chance to vote on the contest’s winning establishment at the HEROtini® Happening awards event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Linwood Country Club.
From Memorial Day until Labor Day, 31 area bars, restaurants and taverns competed in the challenge with their own HEROtini® concoctions while patrons donated-to-vote for their favorite drinks. Funds collected support the campaign’s Safe Ride Program — a first for the Atlantic City area that will offer free or discounted rides to participating bar patrons over the 2019-20 holiday season.
At the HEROtini® Happening event, the coveted HEROtini® Cup will be awarded to the bar or restaurant whose mocktail garnered the most votes and donations for the campaign and its HERO Safe Ride Fund.
Celebrity judges will select the best-tasting HEROtini® from entries like “The Shameless Sunrise,” “Your Alibi” and the “Safe-Tea Driver.” Emcees of the event include Zach Eberson, Whitney Ullman and comedian Michelle Tomko.
Registration to the HEROtini® Happening event costs $40 per person or $75 per couple and can be purchased at herocampaign.org/events/herotini-tickets.
The HERO Campaign is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing impaired driving by promoting the use of safe and sober designated drivers in memory of Navy Ensign John R. Elliott, of Egg Harbor Township, who was killed in a collision with a drunk driver in July 2000.
For more information about the HERO Campaign, visit HeroCampaign.org.
