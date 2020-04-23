Bertha Josephine Liepe was the sixth child of William and Anna Liepe of Cologne. This lovely lady had musical talent. In the 1920's, she and two of her sisters lived in Philadelphia and worked at the Whitman Candy Factory, where the classic Whitman's Sampler was made. Bertha never married. She was a nanny for a time before returning to the family farm. At 10 o'clock every morning she served lunch to her early rising and hardworking brothers and nephews on the farm. Bertha lived a long life and passed on in 1998 at the age of 102.
The Galloway Township Historical Society hopes everyone stays healthy so that we can all meet up again at the museum when it reopens.
