It was a delightful day with a very busy morning for the market managers and volunteers, due to the Family Fun Day equipment. Some vendors were moved to other areas. However, there was much cooperation and the day went well.
Holiday spirit was abundant as some shoppers wore red, white and blue, and children drew patriotic and coastal art on the bags provided for them. Volunteers had prepared 100 bags for the children’s tent and all were used by the children - quite a large number who took time to create art in the park.
Peplowski Fruit Farm had a Red, White and Blue Special of $10 for a bulk purchase of vegetables. They also had Jersey grown nectarines, purple string beans, tomatoes, peaches and corn.
The challenging Independence Day Trivia Contest, which had 117 entries, was won by Ed Lawrence who will receive a $25 TD gift card.
We heard many compliments about entertainer Brandon Tomasello, who belted out Frank Sinatra favorites. Brandon’s voice and energy transported all to a nostalgic era when Sinatra sang romantic love songs.
Chef Christina Martin, whom you may email at chefchristinamartin@gmail.com, and Christopher Dougherty, who is Sous-Chef at Moneyline at the Borgata, arrived at the market early and went shopping for the ingredients for the summer salad they were planning to prepare at the Demo tent. The bought peaches at Peplowski Fruit Farm, then at Potato Homestead they purchased cucumber, kohlrabi, mixed greens and yellow tomatoes. At Giordano’s Pineybuck Farm, they bought the mixed microgreens that consisted of sunflower, pea shoots and Red Rambo Radish. Then they went to Monteleone Farm for corn on the cob, cantaloupe, red bulb onions and radishes.
Chef Christopher grilled the peaches and cantaloupe just enough to make them soft with pretty grill marks, then he put together the rest of the ingredients they had purchased. He added pickles that they had made from the cucumbers they bought at Monteleone Farm the previous week, and microgreens to top it off. The dressing consisted of EVOO, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, and scallions. It was a masterpiece to behold and to enjoy the different flavors, as they all came together with the grilled fruit. The salad was served in a Chef’s Bowl which was made by Zina Brown of Pottery Therapy. The bowl is named in honor of Chef Christina Martin.
Not far away, sisters Carole and Sue were grilling their special Full Spirited Flavours cakes, which melt in your mouth. They included Limoncello, Amaretto, and Mango Coconut Rum Liqueur cakes which will add a special touch to any meal. Go to FullSpiritedFlavours.com.
Our Spotlight on Community was South Jersey Cancer, which has over 50 years of helping cancer patients financially. This is an all volunteer organization that relies totally on donations. Anne Breyer, Mary Crane, Pat Baldt, Pat Orchard, Katie Rush, and Maria and Joe Matthews enthusiastically shared information about this meaningful charity.
Leah was in the Chamber tent selling her island items, colorful clothing, jewelry and towels.
Sharing the Chamber of Commerce tent was Alex Lukacher from NEXTEK Solar and Energy Management, one of the Market’s Gold Sponsors. He is a resident of Brigantine. Alex was explaining to shoppers the savings they may reap and the professional installation provided through his solar systems.
Many people came to the market hungry, and this resulted in some long lines due to the large number of shoppers, but the vendors worked fast to deliver their goods.
Jenna, from Kizbee’s Kitchen, A Gluten-Free Baking Corporation, had delicious pop tarts, carrot and vanilla coffee cakes, and cookies. She had a booth full of baked goods in the morning and was sold out by noon.
RSK Donuts had a long line of shoppers waiting to select either the cinnamon and sugar or the powdered sugar small donuts. They had several choices of chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter or raspberry drizzles for toppings.
Amy Manzione at Stir it Up was selling savory and sweet hand pies, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies, and large berry custard and blueberry peach pies.
For cannoli lovers, Cannoli World was selling traditional and chocolate fudge for those with a sweet tooth.
Aversa’s had quite a line even though Jeanette and Mary Ellen worked really fast wrapping mouthwatering donuts, bars, muffins and more.
The Crespella Gourmet Creperie ladies were working at top speed as they fed the masses sweet and savory delectable crepes.
Chef’s Key Lime Pie provides samples weekly, and the pies are a huge hit for all who entertain or for those who just want a really refreshing dessert. The pies may be frozen and eaten at a later time. Makes you dream of Key West.
Stop by Levari’s Farm for flowers to grace your table. They sold out of exquisite flowers this week — sunflowers, gladiolas, zinnias, prairie rose and dianthus.
Tomorrow’s theme is Bees and Butterflies, quite apropos as Rutgers Master Gardeners will be at the Green Team Tent. Think about your garden and bring your questions or problems to the Master Gardeners to solve.
Children will be making clothes pin bees and butterflies at the children’s tent.
Look for the Seashore Purls at the Spotlight on Community tent. They meet every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. They knit and crochet and are at varied levels of skills, ages and abilities, so feel free to speak to them as they will teach anyone interested. This caring group made 80 red caps and donated them to infants with heart problems.
Keller-Williams Real Estate will be at the Spotlight on Business tent with much information to share about the real estate market in Brigantine.
You will want to stop by El’s Clays at Art in the Park.
El is a New Jersey artist and potter with a studio in Princeton. An art teacher for many years, she has worked in almost every medium, but now prefers to work in clay. She uses hand building techniques to create sculptural and functional pieces. Check out her Edgy Bowls which appeal to people who like something unique.
Remember to bring water to the market in reusable containers as well as reusable bags.
Only certified service dogs are permitted at the market. Market hours are 8 a.m. to noon.
We are truly grateful to all of our amazing volunteers who give so much of their time and energy to bring the farmers market to the Brigantine Community. Many thanks to our farmers and vendors. Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.