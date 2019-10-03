A Mitzvah Zecher Avot “good deed of remembering family” service for Holocaust survivors and their families will be held at the Rodef Shalom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The remembrance ceremony will take place in the Holocaust Survivor section of the cemetery, located on the Black Horse Pike.

For more information contact the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University at 609-652-4699.

