A Mitzvah Zecher Avot “good deed of remembering family” service for Holocaust survivors and their families will be held at the Rodef Shalom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The remembrance ceremony will take place in the Holocaust Survivor section of the cemetery, located on the Black Horse Pike.
For more information contact the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University at 609-652-4699.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.