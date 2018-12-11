1953 Holy Spirit-Atlantic City Thanksgiving football program opens up many memories — Sports Scrapbook

About 10 days ago at CVS in Brigantine, a classmate of my daughter recognized my wife and me and said he had a present for me. The young man was Steve Wilkins, whose late father Joe Wilkins and I played in the 1953 Holy Spirit–Atlantic City game. Steve gave me his dad’s copy of the official program that I had not seen in 65 years.
As I looked at the rosters of the two teams, memories of some very interesting people and events were stimulated in my mind and are the subject of this week’s Scrapbook. There were some surprises as well as people who would later have connections in my life.
I was surprised to see Bill Schoppy’s name listed on the ACHS roster. Bill was the PE teacher at my school and never once during his 30 years mentioned that we played against each other. Bill is remembered as coaching the first undefeated girls team (17-0) at North School in 1985.
Another Viking listed who I didn’t know was on the team was Norm Weiner. I recall Norm’s dad Charlie was a basketball ref. I remember Charlie as a classy official who went out of his way to pay me a compliment during a Holy Spirit game at Our Lady Star of the Sea gym. What power kind words have on youth! (The gym became the first home court for Spirit until the school moved from Atlantic City to Absecon in 1963)
Another starter for the Vikings was Joe Rifice, a 5-foot, 8-inch, 150-pount fullback on the undefeated team, regarded as one of greatest in Atlantic City High School history. Joe settled in Brigantine, participating in a number of sports and community activities. To this day, Joe’s running mate Jay Margerum is remembered by many as the best back in Viking school history.
Bert Estlow was a lineman on the team. Years later Bert became my ophthalmologist.
Tight end Bob Hinkley was another Brigantine kid on the roster. Bob won the BCBP swimming championship in 1957.
Another group of A.C. players listed were from my neighborhood on Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City. These players got together after high school and formed an outstanding championship semi pro baseball team known as the Montpelier Aces. Teammates included Vikings Gersh Cohen, Joe Di Santi, Jim Washel, Tony Myura, Bob Alquist, Al Concors, Don Steele, Pete Sallata, Russ Alquist, Don Pitale, Bob Glass and Harry Moyer.
Listed on the opposite page of the program was the Holy Spirit roster, consisting of only 25 players. Brigantine players included Frank Baldwin, Joe Schreiner, Mike Burns, and Jim McGee.
Cheerleaders from Brigantine pictured were Joe Magosin, Frank Hewitt, Barbara Santa Maria and Captain Sallye Lange (Nordling). Joe Magosin was the county basketball scoring champion the previous year, but was ruled ineligible his senior year. He and Frank Hewitt became the school’s first male cheerleaders.
Special thanks to Steve Wilkins for helping me turn back the pages to the Golden Age of Atlantic City.
Highlighters
Joey Mayer of Cedar Creek was selected as a 2018 first team Cross Country All-Star.
Anthony Lawler received honorable mention for the Cape/Atlantic Golf All-Stars.
Turning back the pages to…
1964: Michael Sluzenski is among the greatest wrestlers in Viking history. Sluzenski was the district and regional champion in 1964 and finished fourth in the State Championships. He was also a member of the ACHS 1963 South Jersey Football Championship team and is a member of the Viking Rowing Club Hall of Fame. Mike was inducted into the Viking Hall of Fame in 2005.