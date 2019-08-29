Holy Spirit opens at home tonight against the 300th ranked team in the country: St. Joe of Maryland. The visitors beat the Spartans 35-16 last year. St. Joe plays some of the top teams in the country and will be a real test for the young Spartans.
Spirit has one of its largest rosters in recent years, with 90 players listed including many locals. Preseason poll rates Spirit No. 31 in the state. Don’t miss this game.
Turning back the pages to ...
1941: Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox was the last man to hit .400 when he was 23 years old. In 1958, when he was 40 years old, he would have done it again if he could have run out eight more hits. However, the Splendid Splinter had to settle for a .388 average.
1951: The Atlantic City Sea Gulls won the Eastern Amateur Hockey League championship at the Atlantic City Convention Hall (now Boardwalk Hall). The Sea Gulls were the longest running sports team in Atlantic City history, starting in 1933 and ending in 1952. Art Dorrington starred for the Gulls. He was the first black player in professional hockey. Art later made Atlantic City his home, where he met his wife, Dorothy. After his retirement, Art umpired for many years in the Brigantine Softball League
1979: Many locals faced each other when Atlantic City High School and Holy Spirit met on Thanksgiving. The Atlantic City squad included John McDonald, Don Mazur, Joe Rifice, Dave Bird, Bob Reynolds, Bruce Cross, Charles Parks and Lee Oliver. The Viking cheerleaders were Cindy Kolen, Michelle Branca, Lisa Philips, Sheri Staines, Lynn Williams, Denise Fetter, Robin Melhorn, Tina Staines and Clare Talley.
Holy Spirit’s team included islanders Tony Eagan, Timmy Wilkins and Paul Marrandino. The Viking program did not list Spirit’s cheerleaders.
1999: Steve Van Note pitched and hit Atlantic City High School to a 3-2 win over Ocean City, ending a 12-game Viking losing streak. Van Note’s home run proved to be the margin of victory. Kevin Turner had two hits for the winners.
2000: Former Atlantic City High School offensive lineman Kevin Turner of Robert Morris College was rated by Street and Smith as the top newcomber in the Northeast Conference. Former Jet and current Morris head coach Joe Walton recruited Turner to help lead Morris to its third consecutive championship
2011: Brigantine’s Tommy Worthington (Holy Spirit) set an all-time record for most career extra points. This year Tommy was 50 for 53 attempts with two field goals. The previous year Tom was 50 for 56. Worthington also kicked a 39-yard field goal against Camden Catholic, which may be an all-time record for a Spartan kicker.
2013: St. Augustine Prep Varsity eight was named the premier boys crew team by The Press of Atlantic City. Holy Spirit and Atlantic City placed fifth and 11th, respectively, in the Press Elite 11. Prep's second eight and lightweight eight also were selected as the top crews in their categories. Locals on these award-winning boats included Dan Magro, Connor Burbridge and Bill Mayer. Holy Spirit's junior eight, with Jack Marczyk, Harrison Gargel, Jake Fabel and Giovanni Magro, was also included in the list of best crews.
2016: Locals Kelsey Frost and Daniela Cassara were undefeated in conference and league play for Holy Spirit. The two seniors were named to The Press of Atlantic City’s first team. Amazingly, they are the third Frost/Cassara sisters to play together and be named All Stars.
