The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Hope One to offer help for substance misuse at Atlantic County locations

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler has announced stops for the Hope One mobile unit, offering support for persons struggling with substance use problems. The unit will travel to locations throughout the county providing services to persons in need.

A sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician and a certified peer recovery specialist — who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction and who can triage individuals in crisis — will staff the vehicle.

In addition, Narcan kits and training will be provided to family members and friends of those suffering with an opioid addiction.

The specialists staffing the van will also maintain communications with treatment centers, so they can track available beds, in real time, in the event they encounter an individual who is in immediate need of treatment. Our goal is to provide direct assistance to people regardless of their socioeconomic status or condition.

The intent of the Hope One mobile unit is to remove barriers for people in need of services and eliminate the stigma associated with seeking help. The mobile unit will be a caring, nonjudgmental environment for any resident of Atlantic County seeking safety and treatment guidance and support.

The Hope One will also carry fentanyl testing strips.

The sheriff also encourages people to come out to the Hope One Mobile Unit and safely dispose of sharps.

Dates and locations of the Hope One

All times are 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Jan. 29: Bus station, North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City

Jan. 30: 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City

Jan. 31: Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, G Building, Mays Landing

Feb. 5: Area of Somers Point Wawa, Ocean Heights and New Road, Somers Point

Feb. 7: 2612 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township, Near the 7-Eleven

Feb. 13: Pleasantville Bus Terminal, 1 E. West Jersey Ave., Pleasantville

Feb. 14: In front of the Atlantic City Free Public Library

Feb. 20: ShopRite, 401 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township

Feb. 21: Wawa, 5212 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor 

Feb. 26: Bus Station, North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City

Feb. 28: ShopRite, 80 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton

March 5: 100 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City

March 7: Parking lot of The Cove Restaurant, 3700 Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine

March 14: 269 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township

March 19: Chido Buritto, 807 Tilton Road, Northfield

March 28: Wawa, 5212 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor

March 21: Walmart, 6801 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

March 26: Bus station, North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City

March 28: Wawa, 5212 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor

For more information, see HopeOneAC.com, Facebook.com/HopeOneAC or Twitter.com/HopeOneAC.

