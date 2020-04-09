Question: Last year I grew some cabbage that green caterpillars devastated. I have recently planted a new crop. How can I avoid these pests or at least limit their damage?
Answer: There are several different cabbage insects that damage young plants as well as mature plants. Two of the most common leaf eaters are the imported cabbageworm and the cabbage looper.
In late spring to early summer, you will begin to see small white butterflies with black spots on their wings flying around your garden during the day. These butterflies lay eggs singly on either side of the cabbage leaves and other cold crops. The eggs are yellow, oblong, bluntly pointed at the ends, deeply ridged lengthwise and attach to the leaf by one end. This is the adult imported cabbageworm. Its preferred food source is cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower, but will also feed on turnips, kale, radish and lettuce. The eggs hatch in three to seven days and the young larvae begin to feed. The larvae are velvety green with a narrow light yellow stripe down the middle of the back. Imported cabbageworms feed near the center of plants and do more damage to the cabbage head. They do not limit feeding to areas between leaf veins, but chew through leaves indiscriminately. In about two to three weeks, when full grown and one-and-a-quarter inches long, they attach themselves to plant leaves by a silken thread and transform into a chrysalis. In New Jersey, there can be three, and even four or five generations each year. Finally, they over-winter as a chrysalis in plant debris.
Another pest, the cabbage looper, is a migratory moth here in New Jersey since it will not survive our winters. It is a very destructive and difficult to control pest. It arrives around the end of July and immediately deposits its eggs on the surfaces of the cabbage leaves. The adult looper moth is grayish-brown and about one inch long. They are nocturnal but can be found in the daytime hiding between leaves of their host plants. The cabbage looper larvae are light green with white stripes and no legs in the middle area of their body causing them to move in a looping motion when they walk. Newly hatched larvae usually eat out small areas on the undersides of leaves. As they grow, they move to the center of the plant and begin eating through the leaves between the veins. Large larvae are heavy feeders and may cause serious damage to cabbage heads. The larvae are susceptible to a disease, which first turns them yellow and later ashen white as the die. Infected larvae can be blended with water and the mixture used as a spray, which will infect the other larvae.
When you begin planting, one way to control or delay these pests is to place row covers over your crops. Row covers allow water and sun in as the plants grow, but protect the crop from pests laying eggs on their leaves. For this technique to be effective, the row covers need to be completely sealed along all of the edges. Holes in the fabric should be repaired with tape when they appear. Alternately, most of the eggs of both pests can be crushed and the larvae handpicked to reduce populations. Bacillus thuringiensis, or Bt, is very effective against young caterpillars, however less effective against mature caterpillars. Thus successful control of cabbage pests, especially the leaf eaters, depends on proper pest identification, timing of applications and complete insecticide coverage. It is very important to follow labeled directions to any pest control product.
For more information on cold crop pests, contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can call 609-625-0056. Cape May County residents can call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.
