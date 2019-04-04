Improve your boating knowledge, take a boating safety class

The safe operation of a boat is largely dependent upon the mariner’s level of knowledge, skill, judgment and maturity. If any one of these factors is lacking, it can easily result in a marine accident.
One of the most dangerous attitudes a mariner can possess is to think he or she knows it all. Our level of confidence should be equal to our level of knowledge and skill. To boast and display a level of confidence not commensurate with our level of knowledge and skill can be very dangerous. Increasing our level of knowledge and skill of boating is a never-ending experience. No matter how many years’ experience we possess, no one can state that they honestly know all there is to know about safe boating. There is always something new to learn. There is always another skill to practice. Many of those who thought they "knew it all" have been lost at sea.
Judgment and maturity are a little more difficult to explain when discussing safe boating. According to Webster’s dictionary, "Judgment is the ability to make sound decisions." The mature mariner is one who possess a sense of responsibility and understands the importance of his actions and how they affect the safety of those not only on board his vessel, but all the vessels in his vicinity. When a mariner possesses this sense of responsibility, sound judgment is usually automatically applied.
Quite often the navigable inlets along the New Jersey coast are affected by strong easterly winds. While the Coast Guard is standing by 24 hours a day to hear your distress call, tumultuous seas may capsize your vessel before you have a chance to make the call. The safest bet is to postpone your boating until the weather forecast improves. That’s demonstrating maturity and sound judgment.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary can help you learn to be safe while out on the water. It will once again conduct About Boating Safely classes, with the next one 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11. Each class runs eight hours, and a lunch is provided. Classes are taught by qualified US Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors.
Upon passing the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class, a New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate will be issued. Class size is limited, so please register now to guarantee availability. You may register by leaving a message at 609-926-7607 or sending an email to boatsafely@comcast.net. A $60 pre-paid registration is required.
In addition to the class on May 11, one-day classes will be offered on the following Saturdays: June 8, July 13, and Aug. 10. All classes are held at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St.