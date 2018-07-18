BRIGANTINE — The support Bobbie McGuire has relied upon in raising an autistic child for the past 23 years has served as inspiration for starting the Autism Gives Back car wash fundraiser, which takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Brigantine Community Center, 42nd Street and Brigantine Avenue.
All proceeds from a $5 donation will go toward the Brigantine-based South Jersey Cancer Fund. Additional donations to the SJCF will also be accepted.
“Bobbie is a wonderful lady who has helped us raise money for cancer patients in the past,” said SJCF President Mary Crane. “She is very active in a number of activities with young adults with autism, and she just thought that this would be a good way to help teach them the importance of giving back to the community.”
Fourth Ward Councilman Rick DeLucry, McGuire's husband, will help wash the cars, as will Brigantine native and Smithville resident Jerry Ryan, organizer of the annual Elephants for Autism music festival and other fundraisers. Ryan is also the parent of an autistic son.
“We need Jerry there because, being so tall, he'll be able to reach the roofs of the cars,” said McGuire.
The SJCF has existed since 1964. It operates with an all-volunteer staff that helps ease the stress and financial burden of cancer victims and their families in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
“I felt that it’s important to teach people who have received so much support from South Jersey communities the importance of giving back, and one of my favorite local nonprofit groups is the South Jersey Cancer Fund,” McGuire said.
“I belong to several social groups of people dealing with those stricken with autism who are my son's age and older, and I just thought it would be a nice thing for them to help other people. And the South Jersey Cancer Fund is just a wonderful group.”
For more information, call 609-464-4044 or 321-749-6749, or email marycrane46@comcast.net.