In my previous columnh, we discussed three of the “Big 5” mistakes you need to avoid in order to keep your finances on track during times of uncertainty. Here are the remaining two, and, in my opinion, the biggest ones.
4. Waiting for “the sign”: Many investors want to wait for “the sign.” This is the point where something indicates to them that now is a good time to get back into the market. While waiting for this “sign,” we often miss out on a significant portion of the recovery because you never really know which “sign” is the real one. I often ask investors, "Which piece of data are you hoping for to tell you what you want to hear? Is it the jobs report? Consumer confidence? Manufacturing? Unemployment?" Unfortunately, there are countless pieces of data that come out on an almost daily basis, and any one or none of them can signal a return to “normalcy.” If we look back to March 9, 2009, which was the bottom of the market for the financial crisis, we see that there was no good news, no positive data, no feel-good information that led the markets to turn around that day. They simply started moving higher. Sadly, many investors waited months if not years to “feel confident” that the market was doing better and that the rally was sustainable. This caused them to lose significant returns because they simply never heard what they were hoping to hear.
5. Market timing and the best days effect: Like waiting for “the sign,” investors, in general, spend far too much time trying to decide if “now” is a good time to invest. They wonder this during good times and bad. The answer is simply yes, it is always a good time to invest simply because we know that the markets are up, on average, 78% of the time. Market timing doesn’t just involve market lows but also market highs. You have to guess both the top and the bottom in order to successfully time the market. I can tell you that nobody has ever been consistently successful at both, and you won’t be the first. The reality is that just missing the 10 best days of the last decade cost you 33% of the market’s return during that period. Missing the best 30 days would have cost you 60% of the market’s return and missing the best 40 days would have actually caused you to lose money during one of the best time periods in recent history. (RIMES, Standard & Poor’s as of 1/1/2010-12/31/2019). The 40 best trading days of the last decade produced nearly all of that decade’s returns. Therefore, you cannot try to guess when is a good time and when is a bad time to invest. You just need to be invested, period. After all, no one ever won the lottery by not playing right?
While this list is certainly not complete, it is indicative of many of the most common mistakes investors tend to make in times of crisis. By being aware of these mistakes and working hard not to make them, investors can potentially reap big rewards in the future.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
