My kids are at an age (ages 8 through 12) where they are asking about an allowance. While I am certainly not apposed to an allowance, questions like how much and for what chores pop up. I think there are some chores that you simply should do and not expect to be paid for. For example, making your bed, cleaning up after yourself and keeping your room clean are chores that I don’t think warrant payment. So then what does? And how much should they get? I give them each $5 a week, and of that, they must save ⅓ and donate ⅓. The last ⅓ is for them to spend however they want.
The introduction of an allowance has brought up a host of bigger questions as it relates to estate planning. My middle son who is 10 is extremely motivated by money and constantly asks for extra chores so that he can earn additional money. The oldest however is content to do as little as possible to collect his money. Warren Buffet said one of my favorite quotes, “I want to leave my kids enough money so that they can do anything, but not so much as to do nothing”.
My deeper question then is, how do I keep my kids motivated after an inheritance? How do I keep them from spending the rest of their lives doing as little as possible and living off their inheritance? Since my kids are young, I designed my trust to make all of the decisions for them. Once they get older, some of those decisions can start to shift over to them within the guidelines I set. For example, first, in order to receive distributions from my trust, you must be employed on a full-time basis or disabled based on the guidelines set by Social Security. I have given my trustee discretion for things like staying home to raise kids, etc. I don’t care what my kids do for work, but if you want money, you have to work for it. If you need additional money other than your scheduled distributions which are based on my kids ages, you can have it for things like college or a first home purchase, but not for purchases such as a car.
Keeping kids motivated when leaving them an inheritance involves more than just the restrictions put on them in your trust, will, etc. It also involves teaching them how to handle money throughout their lives. One way to keep them motivated is to give them incentives for hard work or smart decisions. The more they do, the more they get. I’d gladly give extra money to heirs who “earn it.” Sadly, I have seen too many people leave their kids a large sum of money, many of whom didn’t even know it was coming, only to see it gone in a few short years.
My advice is this: Start to think about what you want to happen with your money when you are gone. Yes, I know it isn’t a fun thing to think about, but you need to address it. Second, you need to seek out an experienced estate planning attorney. When I say that, I mean an expert in that specific area, not necessarily someone you may have used for a totally unrelated matter. A great attorney can help to facilitate getting all of your wishes down on paper in a way that isn’t too restrictive and is easy for executors/trustees to carry out.
Lastly, you need to discuss your plan with your heirs. This isn’t a popular topic either, but again it is a necessary one. You don’t have to go into every detail, but you also can’t drop tens of millions of dollars or even $50,000 into someone’s lap without guidance or without at least discussing what your wishes are and that you have made a plan even if you don’t tell them the amount of money you have.
If you don’t know who to call, then call us and we can refer you out to a qualified estate planning attorney to get the process started. A little planning today saves an awful lot of heartache in the future.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. Neither Kestra IS nor Kestra AS provides legal or tax advice. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC.
This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation. Comments concerning the past performance are not intended to be forward looking and should not be viewed as an indication of future results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.